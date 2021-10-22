The Branson Auction held a car auction this past weekend and raised more than $13,000 to help the Taney County 100 Club.
According to Taney County 100 Club Chair of the Board Cory Roebuck, The Branson Auction, which took place on Friday Oct. 15 and Saturday Oct. 16, chose the Taney County 100 Club as their charity of choice.
Taney County 100 Club is a non-profit organization, which exists to help the surviving families of Taney County firefighters, law enforcement officers and paramedics killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives. The club was started by Roebuck, who was a volunteer firefighter with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, after his own near death experience in the line of duty.
“The Branson Auction Owners Jim and Kathy Cox have a heart for ensuring the families of first responders are protected,” Roebuck said. “They collected about 20 donation items which were auctioned off at a special VIP event Thursday and raised $13,550 towards the Taney County 100 Club.”
Donated items included an Indian Motorcycles scooter, a Tracker bass boat, and a list of other items.
“Board members and agency chiefs were present to tell attendees about our mission,” Roebuck said. “Additionally the club was given a booth at the event in which attendees could join the club, buy tickets for a gun raffle or receive a t-shirt or coffee mug with a cash donation.”
According to The Branson Auction website, Branson Auction has been producing high-class collector car auctions for 45 years. Their goal is to provide not only the largest collection of collectible automobiles under one roof twice a year but also a superior customer experience and tremendous value for our customers.
Jim and Kathy Cox own and operate one of the most long-standing and well-respected collector car auction houses in the country. For 45 years, they have been supplying collectors with some of the best collector cars in the world. This tradition continues twice a year, every April and October, according to the website.
For more information on the Taney County 100 Club visit www.taneycounty100club.com.
For more information on The Branson Auction visit bransonauction.com.
