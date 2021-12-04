One of the region’s longest Christmas traditions began with two men in a downtown cafe.
The Adoration Nativity Scene, the largest display in the Ozarks sitting on a bluff above Lake Taneycomo and Branson Landing, was the brainchild of two men: Joe Todd and Steve Miller.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the pair met at the White River Cafe. Miller, who managed the Owen Theatre, and Todd, the manager of Whelchel’s Furniture Store, discussed how great it would be for the area to have a “large, Christmas-type greeting card” as a gift to the area.
The men left the cafe and stood in the middle of Main and Commercial Streets. When they looked eastward at Mount Branson, and realized it was the perfect place for their vision.
That was 1949, and the event has grown significantly in the years since its debut.
The scene has also overcome challenges through the years, including a challenge from mother nature.
“When the leap year tornado came through (February 29, 2012) we lost almost everything,” Charlie Engram with the Branson Adoration Parade committee told Branson Tri-Lakes News. ”The parts for the display were stored in a shed on the property where the display takes place. All of the hand-made items we had were lost. We salvaged an angel and a sheep with a broken foot. We fixed the foot, and both parts are part of the display today.”
Engram said they duplicated the original display thanks to detailed records kept by the original builders.
“We had enough drawings, and we had enough pictures, that we basically duplicated the set that was there before the tornado hit it,” Engram said. He said the dimensions are the same as the original.
The 2021 Adoration Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, with the lighting of the nativity scene.
Engram talked about the nature of the parade, which focuses not on commercial entities like many other parades, but instead stays focused on the reason for their efforts: Jesus.
“When we moved our family here in 1991, we discovered there was a parade called the adoration parade,” Engram said. “We learned pretty quickly it was about keeping Christ in Christmas.”
Engram said when he moved to the area, he was working on a building project called Cozy Cove. A member of the committee invited him to visit a committee meeting and he quickly became hooked on helping the community celebrate the birth of Christ through the parade.
As he enters his “30th or so” parade, what sticks out to Engram through the years is not what was in the parade, but the people who line the streets.
“When I’m getting things ready, lining up people for the parade, I notice the multi-generational families that are lined up along the curbs,” Engram said. “They’ve come to the parade for years. You could have one, two, or three generations bringing people to this parade. You have people who came as children and brought their children who brought their children. It’s pretty impactful.”
Engram said after the challenges of recent years, it’s been great to see the people who have continued to participate in the parade and celebration.
“I’m so thankful for the people that have put their work into their floats, to present as Edd Akers once said, a ‘gift to the Christ child.’,” Engram said.
The parade will then basically follow the same route as the Veterans parade through downtown Branson along Commercial St. and then ending on Branson Landing Blvd.
Commercial Street and some other downtown roads will be closed overnight to allow for parade setup. Branson Landing Blvd. will remain open until between 5 and 5:15 p.m. until the end of the parade.
The parade will have a non-commercial focus, with high school marching bands, floats created by various community organizations, and will conclude with a visit from Santa.
If you have any questions or need more information, contact the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-334-4084.
