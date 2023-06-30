The inventors of the taco pizza have officially opened a location in Branson.
Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream opened in the same building as the Red Lion Inn and Suites at 1420 West 76 Country Boulevard, near the intersection of 76 and Fall Creek Road. The restaurant features more than 3,000 square feet of space including a Family Fun Center with games for all ages.
“Happy Joe’s quality pizza and reputation for providing wholesome and fun family outings has helped us grow,” Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco said in a statement. “There’s no better place in the Midwest to showcase what we do best than Branson, Missouri. And our franchise partner Satish Pardeshi has done such an amazing job establishing our brand with his new location in Branson that we know we’re in great hands.”
The Family Fun Center provides the opportunity to win tickets which can be redeemed for a variety of food and prizes. The facility will also have a large party room which can handle up to 30 guests.
More information about the restaurant can be found at happyjoes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.