The city of Branson is offering residents a chance to beat the heat in August at the Branson AquaPlex.
The Branson Parks and Recreation department will offer a discounted rate of $3 for any Branson resident over age 2. The offer will be good on Wednesdays and Thursdays during the month of August.
“Another small way the City is improving the quality of life for the Branson residents,” Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The pool is open daily from 12:15 to 6 p.m. If you would like more information about the discount or swim programs at the AquaPlex, visit BransonParksAndRecreation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.