The Grinch has already struck Branson this holiday season.
Officials with the Lights of Joy Drive-Thru reported the theft of electrical cords and power outlets stolen from the property just before their opening on Nov. 1. The criminals stole the cords from the ticket booth all the way to the display’s nativity scene, and took the power cords from the nativity scene.
Steve Hager, general manager of Lights of Joy, told Branson Tri-Lakes News when he and his staff arrived on Wednesday, Oct. 27, they realized there was something wrong.
“Last Wednesday, things didn’t look normal when we looked around,” Hager said. ”Doors to the meter boxes were open, doors to the controls for the animated items were open. So much was missing, it was unreal.”
Hager said because the display was completely new for this year, they had to replace all the power cables and outlets to be compatible with the new lights.
“In equipment alone, the cost to replace what was taken is close to $10,000, not counting the labor to get it all fixed and going again,” Hager said.
Hager said the costs for the replacement items jumped to more than double their original cost on Amazon.
“The cords then went up from $350 to $850 almost overnight,” Hager said. “What would take a few days to be delivered said it would take 6-8 weeks. I guess it’s a supply chain issue, because expedited shipping was not available.”
He said local electric stores did all they could to assist them.
“We cleaned out Lloyd’s Electric,” Hager said. “We cleaned out all the electrical supply stores here with everything they had. We went as far as Harrison, Springfield, Fayetteville, all around to get supplies. Reached out to Joplin and they didn’t have any. What we need is specialized and hard to find, and it’s expensive.”
Hager said some of the theatres allowed them to borrow items they couldn’t buy.
“We were up and running except for a couple displays by 5 p.m. on Monday night,” Hager said. “So we didn’t miss our scheduled opening. We managed it with the Lord’s help and lots of good friends helping us. A good team that we’ve put together of workers.”
Branson residents and business leaders expressed their joy at the attraction being able to open and their hopes that the Grinch gets his due.
“I really do hope whoever did this is caught,” Lynn Berry, Director of Communications for the Branson/Tri-Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Thousands of visiting families, motor coach groups and locals look forward to the beautiful drive-through light displays each year.”
The Lights of Joy Drive-Thru Christmas display is open from 5 to 11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 2, 2022. The cost begins at $20 for single cars, $45 for minibuses, and $70 for a motor coach.
For more information about the display visit lightsofjoydrivethru.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.