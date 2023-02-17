Branson city leaders received a big surprise at their Valentine’s Day Board of Alderman meeting thanks to the general manager of the Branson Convention Center.
And it wasn’t a big box of chocolates.
General Manager Sam Voisin of ASM Global, who manages the facility, announced the Branson Convention Center turned a profit in 2022 for the first time in the history of the center.
“The convention center made money this go around,” Voisin told the aldermen. “We all know that convention centers are built for economic impact. It is built for the greater good of the community and not necessarily for the financials for the building itself. We submit a budget in September for the following year and when we did that, we had no idea we’d do this well. We’ve really tightened our belts on expenses and we’ve also hit the streets with our marketing incentives.”
Voisin presented 2022 data showing the center was over half a million dollars better in 2022 than the bottom line budget, and revenue was $1.3 million better than estimates from center leadership prior to 2022.
Under the governmental accounting method, which removes $500,000 in marketing incentives from the bottom line as an “expense,” the center had a net income of $110,984.
He added the center turned the profit even with just under $769,000 in increased expenses versus the 2022 budget.
“I know of no convention center in the midwest that does that,” Voisin said.
Voisin said it proves the marketing dollars are being spent wisely and the deals made are “a great trade off” for the citizens of the city.
The estimated economic impact on the city for 2022 caused by events hosted at the convention center is $78,443,617. These are dollars spent in the city at theaters, hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. The net operating income for the year is added to that total for an overall direct/indirect impact of just over $78.5 million for Branson in 2022.
Voisin said the estimated number of hotel room nights booked by those connected to hosted events was 183,579.
The convention center also directly and indirectly helped support just over 22,000 jobs in the community.
Voisin then broke down for the aldermen an “event impact summary” for the Crappie Expo as an example of how the convention center staff calculate the economic impact on the city for an individual event.
The summary showed for each event the center staff track multiple items: business sales, local taxes, and hotel/motel room demand. Those categories are then further broken down into sales by attendees, the organizer of an event, and exhibitors at an event. The sales are broken down by transportation, retail, recreation, lodging, and other specialized categories, and the secondary data is also broken down into areas of spending for attendees versus organizers and exhibitors.
Voisin presented the report on customer service survey results for the year, showing the convention center and its staff didn’t score below 90% in any of the surveyed categories: Sales and event job knowledge; professionalism; courtesy of building staff; cleanliness of the facility; quality of food and beverage; overall satisfaction with their experience.
The aldermen were also presented with a report on the convention center’s capital improvements and repairs during 2022, showing overall the center came in under budget while completing all of their top priority issues.
The center completed an upgrade of the security system, a replacement of the audio system, a replacement of the stairs on the south parking garage, an elevator repair, and upgrades to data and phone systems. All but one of the budgeted repairs came in under budget.
“I wonder how many people have ever heard the words ‘their convention center, which is a loss-leader, made money,’” Mayor Larry Milton said. “That’s just incredible. This board was honored to renew your contract, and why wouldn’t we?”
Alderman Ralph LeBlanc noted how the leadership of the convention center works with the Hilton, who is run by a separate organization. Voisin said because they focus on hotel rooms, it leaves his staff able to focus on the space, and this benefits the city of Branson because they put the city first.
“When we can be creative, and find a workaround [for capital issue], we do so,” Voisin said. “In the end it’s always a win-win.”
Alderman Marshall Howden asked if it was possible to have the convention center continue to show a profit which could be put back into marketing.
“It’s always great to stand here and say this facility made money when most facilities do not,” Voisin said. “I don’t ever want to set the expectation we can make a profit every year because there are many things out of our control: the environment, the economy, etc. Can it be better? Anything can be better, but we want to make sure it’s in our control to be better. But economic impact has to be the focus.”
Voisin said the $100,000 or $600,000 the center could generate in profit is a “drop in the bucket” compared to the $78 million in economic impact on the city.
“We have to focus on the economic impact versus the bottom line because the economic impact grows the entire pie for the city of Branson,” Voisin said.
Milton mentioned the process was underway for a study to expand the center.
“A larger facility means more events and means more economic impact,” Voisin said. “Let’s do it!”
Milton said Voisin and his staff should be proud of their accomplishments.
More information about the convention center, and how local residents can also host events inside the facility, can be found on their website, bransoncc.com.
