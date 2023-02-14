The city of Branson has named an acting replacement for retired city clerk Lisa Westfall.
Hillary Briand, who has served the city of Branson as Deputy City Clerk for 15 years, was named the city’s Acting City Clerk on Monday, Feb. 13. She will assume all of the duties of the city clerk until a permanent replacement is hired.
Those duties include maintaining and housing all of the records of the city while handling Sunshine Law requests and other activities related to government transparency.
Briand served as the Chief Election Deputy in the Taney County Clerk’s Office before joining the city. She is a Missouri Registered City Clerk, and is a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians.
Due to Branson being a fourth-class city in Missouri, the permanent City Clerk will be hired by a vote of the Branson Board of Aldermen.
The job was not listed on the city’s employment page as of press time. Briand told Branson Tri-Lakes News she would be honored to be considered for the position on a permanent basis.
