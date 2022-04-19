The underground utilities project on 76 Country Boulevard is beginning to reach the latter stages after weather conditions forced delays from the original timeline.
Officials reported the project, which was anticipated to be done by April, will now likely wrap up in mid-to-late May.
According to the 76 Community Improvement District Board of Directors for the , which is overseeing the project:
- White River Valley Electric Company has finished undergrounding all electric lines.
- SuddenLink has finished undergrounding their services, but have not yet removed the wires from the utility poles.
- ShoMe Tech is scheduled to move their service to underground cable on Friday, April 22, with a goal of removing the overhead lines within two weeks of moving service underground.
- CenturyLink local has moved their paired copper lines, a major line splice is scheduled before April 22. Fiber line is about 90% finished but has been delayed by the need for an additional conduit along the path.
- CenturyLink National has completed their underground fiber work, but needs to remove their overhead lines. Those lines will be removed at the same time as the local CenturyLink lines.
While the projected wrap-up is mid-to-late May, officials caution further weather events could delay the project into June.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the City of Branson’s Public Works department at 417-337-8504.
