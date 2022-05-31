One of Branson’s major secondary traffic routes will have a key section shut down for a month to repair damage left behind from a water main break.
City officials announced the closure of Gretna Road which includes a portion of Wildwood Drive now through, at least, July 1.
Gretna will close from North Wildwood Dr. at the Majestic Theatre through B.A.T. Boys automotive repair. North Wildwood Dr. will close from the White House Theatre entrance to Log Cabin Circle, just below the intersection of Oak Creek Drive at Tanger Outlet Mall.
A 12-inch water main broke underneath Gretna Road at the Wildwood Drive intersection near the White House Theatre on April 29, shutting down Gretna from Wildwood to Roark Valley Road. Water surged so strongly from the break it streamed through every crack in the roadway, but also through the sidewalk, curbing, gutter, and sewer boxes. The water flow caused significant damage to all of the infrastructure, and several hundred feet of all of those forms of infrastructure will need to be replaced.
Fortunately, a camera which was run through the storm sewer system in the area did not find any separation in the structure, meaning it will not require repairs.
City staff made repairs to get the roadway opened again, but the roadway is treacherous and could possibly cause damage to resident and visitor vehicles because of its rough nature, making a repair a priority for the city. Staff also said because schools are out for the summer, this would be a prime time for repairs because of a necessary road closure.
The city has been making “temporary repairs” to the roadway because of the current traffic’s impact on the temporary roadway. City staff said minor repairs have been happening on an almost daily basis.
City staff, who addressed the Board of Aldermen at their May 24 meeting, estimated at the time a three week minimum for repair. Staff stated repair work will be weather dependent.
The aldermen voted to accept the recommendation of city staff in declaring an emergency for the repairs, allowing the competitive bid process to be avoided for this lone repair. Staff noted part of the declaration for the emergency repairs is because schools are out of session and this will allow repairs to be complete before the next school year.
The city received a bid of $487,902.32 from Blevins Asphalt Construction Company, the city’s current mill contractor. The cost includes concrete curb and repair, sidewalk, ADA compatible ramps, base rock, asphalt, and milling of the existing road.
The funds for the repair were taken from Tourism reserve funds. Aldermen noted for the record the tourism fund contains money specifically allocated to infrastructure for incidents like the April 29 pipe burst.
The aldermen voted for a double read on both bills related to the funding of the repair and passed them unanimously in each vote.
Citizens with questions on the repairs can contact Branson Public Works at 417-337-8559.
