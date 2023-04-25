The city of Branson has honored a local entertainment family by naming their song an official song of Branson.
The title track from The Petersens’ latest album, “My Ozark Mountain Home,” was unanimously approved by the Board of Aldermen as an anthem of the community.
“We are so honored that the City of Branson has selected our original song to be the first song of Branson!” Ellen (Petersen) Haygood told the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We love this community and the way we’ve been able to share our home with millions of people through our online videos. Having the city recognize ‘My Ozark Mountain Home’ means so much and we will continue to do all we can to promote our beautiful home to the world.”
The song was written by Katie Petersen, who said the song was inspired by her memories about her grandparent’s farm in Mountain Grove.
“So many of the feelings of true happiness as a kid can be traced back to catching fireflies and running free in their yard,” Petersen said. “As I’ve grown older, one of my favorite parts about where we live is how friendly everyone is. I love walking in my neighborhood and saying hi to people sitting out on their porch or in their yard. We lived in several places growing up with Dad being in the Air Force, and the down to earth vibe of the people in the Ozarks is part of what I call home. I often tear up hearing whippoorwills and crickets at night (yes I’m overly emotional), but I knew I needed those in there somewhere. When I lived out of the USA in 2015, one of the first things I noticed was how quiet the evening was outside. Where were the crickets? I’ve been more endeared ever since.”
She said even though she’s credited as the songwriter, the family had input into the piece.
“The whole group helped me fit these ideas together,” Petersen said. “Ellen recommended that I read Shepherd of the Hills before starting the writing process, so I did and it was beautiful. I also reached out to several friends who grew up here in the Branson area and asked them for lists of their favorite things about home. The song wouldn’t be the same without other people speaking into it. We were excited when it all came together!”
The move to name the song an official Branson anthem was spearheaded by Alderman Marshall Howden, who said at an alderman study session he first heard the song at a Petersens show in the Little Opry Theatre at the Branson IMAX. Petersen said she felt honored when Howden reached out about naming the song an official Branson anthem.
“I love writing even just as a hobby, so it’s so touching and humbling when something that I get so much joy from can be enjoyed by others as well,” Petersen said. “God has given me a love for music and words and the emotions that combine them and my favorite part about it is inviting others into that to help them feel and see things with me. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to do that with this song.”
Howden explained his reasoning for giving the song an official designation.
“That’s not the first song I’ve heard about Branson, but the few I have heard through the years have been tongue-in-cheek and based mostly in humor,” Howden said at an Alderman study session. “This song is not that. This song is based on hometown pride and a love of the area that can only be felt by the people who live here.”
Howden said when he made the initial proposal to name the song an official anthem he hoped to have more than just this song reflecting the culture and pride in the community.
“In the tradition of state songs of which every state in our union has, I think will be a great way to capture the spirit of our area in music,” Howden said. “Not only does every state have a song, but 26 have multiple, so that’s our idea. We hope this inspires other musicians to write songs or find existing songs that could represent our community all the same.”
The Petersen family performed the song in front of the aldermen at a study session two weeks before the formal approval of the board.
A music video of the song is available on the family’s YouTube channel, and is available for purchase through their website, petersenband.com.
