U.S. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler made an appearance in Branson on Saturday night at Liberty Plaza.
Hartzler spoke to the crowd of about a dozen local residents who turned out to hear her speak on a variety of topics including national security, agriculture, and education.
“I was a school teacher, a conservative school teacher, and there’s a difference because we have teachers today who are doing crazy things,” Hartzler said. “It’s not education, it’s indoctrination. It’s crazy saying we’re a racist nation, and kids should be ashamed of your country, and your destiny is determined by your skin color. That’s a bunch of lies!”
Hartzler spoke about her economic plan which would include a focus on American energy.
“We need to embrace American energy once again and quit this war on American fossil fuels,” Hartzler said. “Biden has been fulfilling a campaign promise. I really worry about his mental capabilities, but he is going after his campaign promise to end all American fossil fuels. His first day he shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, shut down ANWAR in Alaska, he’s been taxing and regulating the poor companies left trying to drill. He wants to drive the industry into the ground, and he wants us all to drive electric vehicles. And now people can’t even pay for a gallon of gas.”
Hartzler spoke about an elderly woman she met at the grocery store who told Hartzler she couldn’t afford her groceries because the policies of the Democrats and President Biden have caused rapid and significant price increases through inflation.
“That makes me want to go fight harder for her,” Hartzler said. “She is being hurt because of Biden’s policies which are fueling inflation, spending money we don’t have, throwing it out the door, and she’s the one that’s paying for it. We have to save her, and everybody else in Missouri from this administration.”
Hartzler also said it was vital to secure the border, and to finish building the border wall which began under President Trump.
“I saw stacks of steel fencing that you and I paid for just sitting there rusting,” Hartzler said. “Then there’s this flow of people going across the border. It’s not immigration, because I’m for legal immigration, this is an invasion!”
Hartzler also promoted her endorsement from Senator Josh Hawley, and from major agriculture organizations throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.