A Branson entertainer’s property east of Kirbyville is the home of a giant white tent where people can come to find Jesus.
Rich Watson, of The Sons Music Celebration, and his wife Anna are hosting the Kirbyville Revival seven days a week in the tent, with most service nights starting at 7 p.m. Watson told Branson Tri-Lakes News he’d had the property for a few years with no idea what would become of it.
“I was questioning ‘God, what are we going to do? It’s been three years since we obtained this land you brought us.’’” Watson said. “I wondered what He was going to do and then things just fell in place. We partnered [with Evangelist Lynnea Chasteen], who we knew through a church, and their vision was the same of ours.”
Watson said their mutual vision to show Christ’s love and hope to others without judgment or compromise.
“My husband and I bought this tent about three years ago, about the same time as when they bought this land,” Chasteen said. “I had gone to seminary and that was about the time of COVID, so it was very hard to get into churches. So we studied people like Oral Roberts, and my husband said he felt like we should get a tent and do tent meetings.
“People said we were nuts because nobody did tent meetings anymore, and that nobody would sit in a hot tent, but one day we came into a little bit of money and God said it was time to get our tent. [My husband] Del designed this tent and we went to Oklahoma and did a two month revival there.”
The two couples met through a church and Christian production involving Chasteen’s daughter, they discovered their mutual mission, and realized they were meant to be working together.
The ministry behind the event is an independent, non-denominational ministry which is not connected to any particular church, which Watson said encourages anyone to come because it’s not tied to a single body of believers or a single denomination.
“We’ll have camp meetings here and we have dates we’re setting up for them,” Watson said.
Those services are different from the nightly 7 p.m. services taking place seven days a week inside the tent.
“Those camp meetings will be all day services,” Chasteen said. “June 3rd we’re going to have four or five speakers come out, and it will basically be back to back to back church services, where people can hear different messages of what God is doing.”
They will also be hosting a “miracle service” focused on healing and freedom.
Watson said they would also be hosting music services.
“Anna and I have been leading worship for about 16 years,” Watson said. “That’s our heart, and that’s how we fell into this thing.”
The tent is located on East Highway 76 next to the Taney County Regional Sewer District building in Kirbyville. The regular services start at 7 p.m. but the tent itself is open for prayer daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information about the tent meetings, contact Rich at richsings4one@gmail.com.
