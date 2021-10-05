Branson Parks and Recreation announced their annual Halloween BOOnanza will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Branson RecPlex ball field complex.
The free event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. along the ball field complex’s walking path.
Parks and Recreation staff encourage citizens to show up in costume. There will be “special Halloween treats” at the ballpark concession stand and a food truck will be available.
Community partners and area businesses are being sought to set up booths along the path to hand out candy. There is no cost for a business or organization to have a booth.
To sign up for a booth visit BransonParksandRecreation.com.
For more information, contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
