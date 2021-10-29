In a closed session of the Branson Board of Aldermen following the Tuesday, Oct. 26, public session, a vote was taken on whether to have City Administrator Stan Dobbins continue in his position. The Branson Tri-Lakes News filed a Sunshine Law request, fulfilled Thursday Oct. 28, for the information regarding the outcome of the vote.
Mayor Larry Milton moved in the closed session to have Dobbins removed as city administrator, and Aldermen Clay Cooper and Ruth Denham voted for removal. Aldermen Cody Fenton, Bill Skains, Jamie Whiteis, and Jeff Seay voted to retain Dobbins. (The mayor voted to remove Dobbins as well, but under city code the mayor’s vote would have only counted in a tie vote by the aldermen.)
Milton explained to the Branson Tri-Lakes News why he made the motion to remove Dobbins, and would have made a tie-breaking vote for dismissal.
“The community and the employees at City Hall have reached out to me several times when I was an alderman about their disappointments with Stan,” Milton said. “After I became mayor, the messages became more frequent and louder.
“I called the vote not just because of this recent police matter. Stan continues to deny the police department is in crisis, even after he had heard from many policemen first hand, and his disparaging of the police department in public was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
Alderman Ruth Denham said that her vote is based on her belief that Dobbins lacks traits of a city leader.
“He has repeatedly ignored questions and concerns received from the public and employees, disregarded requests made by citizens and aldermen at public meetings, (including lack of follow up), and has exhibited a lack of self-control by making demeaning comments regarding employees and publicly disrespecting the Mayor,” Denham told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “There has been a continued trend of the above. These actions negatively affect morale in the workplace. None of the above are traits of a city leader, or actions that bring unity to an organization.”
Alderman Clay Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News his vote to remove was based on the feedback from the public concerning the police issue.
“I voted to remove Administrator Dobbins on Tuesday night because I had received multiple requests from constituents and city employees who said last week’s comments about our police officers was the last straw and they thought he should resign,” Cooper said. “I think in any business if you have an employee who has lost the trust of those they are charged with overseeing, that becomes a problem. I was elected by the people, to do the will of the people, and all the comments I had received were asking for his removal.”
Alderman Bill Skains, who voted to retain Dobbins, provided the opposite view of Cooper, Milton, and Denham, stating he felt the city administrator had done a good job with the situations he’s faced in the position, although he acknowledged a poor use of language on the recent police issue.
“I think he’s a good man under a lot of pressure and he’s done a lot of good for this community,” Alderman Skains told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “He’s helped us in so many ways. He’s a graduate of the FBI academy, and he’s well respected in law circles as a leader, and he’s respected by other civic leaders.
“He said some things he shouldn’t have said and I asked him to talk to the department and apologize. He got caught up in the heat of the moment [at the study session] but he later spoke with them and he apologized.”
Alderman Jamie Whiteis agreed that he felt Dobbins’ apology was sincere, and that a move to change city administrators wasn’t in the city’s best interest.
“I just didn’t feel the time was right at this time for this sort of move,” Whiteis said. “I felt at the meeting Tuesday what Stan said, I know he realized what he said came out wrong, and I didn’t feel this was the time to handle the situation in that matter. I know Stan’s apology was sincere.”
Alderman Jeff Seay declined to comment. Alderman Cody Fenton did not respond to our requests for comment by press time.
Branson Tri-Lakes News also reached out to administrator Dobbins through city Communications Manager Melody Pettit; Dobbins declined to comment for this article.
Ed. Note: The name of Alderman Ruth Denham had been misspelled. We apologize for the error.
