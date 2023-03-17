Branson Public Schools have opened registration for preschool students for the 2023-2024 school year.
Parents will need to fill out an application, available on the district’s website, to begin the process of finding out if their child qualifies for the preschool program.
Students will be required to:
-turn 3 or 4 years old on or before July 31, 2023
-be potty-trained by the first day of school
-complete a free developmental screening through Parents as Teachers, and;
-reside in the boundaries of Branson Public Schools or be the child of a Branson Schools employee
Parents are also invited to a tour of the preschool, March 20, starting at 10 a.m. at Cedar Ridge Primary. Principal Carol Furman will meet with the parents and a Q&A opportunity will be provided to learn more about the program. The tours are only open to the parents of potential preschool students.
Questions can be directed to the Cedar Ridge Primary office at 417-336-1887 or by visiting branson.k12.mo.us.
