The waters of Lake Taneycomo have brought an honor to the city of Branson.
Powerboat Nationals announced Branson as their 2022 Best Race Site after their teams competed four times on Lake Taneycomo. The events featured the fastest inshore powerboats, which raced through a track laid out in the lake.
“The hospitality and support from the City of Branson, the Chamber and CVB, Branson Landing plus the many shows, attractions, outdoor adventure and spectators are unmatched,” Powerboat Nationals Managing Director Dan Bunting said in a press statement. “We look forward to returning to Branson in 2023 and for many years to come.”
The award was given to the city during the Powerboat Nationals’ annual awards ceremony.
“We are honored to host this exciting event that turns Lake Taneycomo into a thrilling track for some of the World’s fastest and most well-known powerboat racers!” the City of Branson said in a social media statement.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau is actively promoting Branson as a sports destination through their website explorebransonsports.com.
