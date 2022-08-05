A Cedar Creek woman received serious injuries in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Aug. 4, five miles north of Forsyth.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Robert Grant, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri was traveling south on Route H, when his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado traveled off the left side of the road, down a ravine and struck a tree.
Grant received moderate injuries, while a passenger, Theraca Robison, 39, of Cedar Creek, was seriously injured in the crash. They were both transported by ambulance to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield to be treated for their respective injuries.
Neither of the vehicles occupants were wearing a seat belt, according to the online crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.