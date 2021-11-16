The city of Branson has been given an improved credit rating outlook from S&P Global Ratings following actions that were taken during the global economic downturn in the pandemic.
S&P had downgraded many tourism destinations when the pandemic struck because of restrictions on travel and projected significant losses in revenue. The global ratings company had assumed many tourism locations would have “large amounts of deficit spending,” according to a press release.
In their announcement about lifting the city’s rate, S&P said the city’s “conservative budgeting approach” resulted in the city having stability in financial budgets and “proper reserve balances.”
The new credit ratings means it would cost less to taxpayers if the city were to borrow money for bond issues and would have a positive impact on interest rates for future city debt.
“We are very encouraged by this report,” said Finance Director Jamie Rouch.
The S&P review said the city’s A/A- stable ratings reflect:
- Stable reserve position around 30% of operating expenditures, after significant cost-cutting measures were put in place, with balanced-to-surplus results anticipated for 2021 and 2022;
- Local economy concentrated in leisure and hospitality with strong tourism presence and reliance on its tourism base for its primary revenue sources, both of these being negatively affected during the pandemic as a result of temporary closures, with county unemployment above 10% in 2020;
- Good financial management practices and policies that helped negate effects on reserves and liquidity stemming from the pandemic and an institutional framework we consider adequate; and
- Very weak debt burden with carrying charges close to 50% of total governmental expenditures, but with rapid amortization and limited near-term debt plans.
“At the beginning of FY2020 the financial projections for Branson were extremely positive,” Rouch said. “By the end of March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had hit and drastically changed the economic outlook for the entire city. As a result of quick action by the leadership team and staff along with the healthy reserves that were in place, the city of Branson came out of FY2020 in a much better position than originally anticipated at the start of the pandemic.”
The full S&P report released Nov. 5, 2021, can be found on the city’s website BransonMo.gov under the “reports” section.
