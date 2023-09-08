Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss recently released his Top 5 for the month of August.
The Top 5 features information for the city of Hollister in the categories of City Finances at a Glance, What is Being Built, Water, Sewer and Streets, Current Topics of Interest and What is Next.
The city’s Fiscal Year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 each
year. Following the close of each year an independent audit of the city’s
Finances are done. This year’s audit report was presented at the Aug. 3 city council meeting. Ziegenfuss said the report in general terms was positive. All fund accounts had healthy ending balances and each showed growth over the previous year. There were no material weaknesses found. Ziegenfuss said all in all, it was the kind of report the city should all be proud of.
There are four ongoing projects on Downing Street, including TAPs Brew Pub, Josh Gillespie’s Artisan Studio, a new expansion of the Hollister Coffee Company in the former bank drive through and façade work on the former Grandma’s Goodies and Gumbo location.
11 new homes are permitted or under construction. A new Planned Development District is speaking with the city about land in the
former Holiday Haven Subdivision.
Water, Sewer, and Streets
Hollister has had two bids for this year’s street overlay program. The first was from Capital Paving for $239,890 and the second was from Emery Sapp & Sons (ESS) for $220,965. The bids include overlays on St. James Street, Elm Street, Kays Lane, the parking lot at Hulland Park and the parking area west of the Depot. The contract was awarded to the apparent low bidder, ESS. The bid came in under budget. Work will be scheduled as the contractor is available.
The Acacia Club water tower had developed a leak near the bottom of the 8” fill tube inside the base of the tower. After waiting for parts to arrive the tower was bypassed and drained, the tube was cut at the leak and a new joint was fabricated and installed. The tower was out of service for less than 48 hours. It is now performing as designed.
Current Topics of Interest
The Hollister Police Department would like to welcome Deputy Chris Kaempfer as the new School Resource Officer for the Hollister School District.
The Aug. 8 election passed a citywide 3% tax on the sale of adult use
marijuana. The vote count was 314 Yes (71.69%) to 124 No (28.31%). The
Library District (the Hollister and Branson Schools Districts boundaries) passed a property tax. The vote was 2,366 Yes (50.49%) to 2,320 No (49.51%).
Updated Informational Video:
The city’s informational video is being refreshed and administration has received a preview. Ziegenfuss said the city needs to film a few more segments prior to release.
Turkey Creek River Gauge:
The device which is used by area emergency managers to monitor water levels in Turkey Creek has been paid for by the U.S. Geological Survey. The funding ends this month, and the city is working with Taney County to share the expense to keep the tool in operation.
For more information and monthly updates, visit www.hollistermo.gov or download the Hollister app.
