Hollister City Hall Building.jpg

Hollister City Hall, 2023.

 Chris Carlson

Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss recently released his Top 5 for the month of August. 

The Top 5 features information for the city of Hollister in the categories of City Finances at a Glance, What is Being Built, Water, Sewer and Streets, Current Topics of Interest and What is Next. 

