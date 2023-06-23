The Taneyhills Community Library will be hosting a class on creating a more inviting garden for butterflies.
The University of Missouri Extension and the Master Gardeners of the Ozarks is sponsoring the ‘Attracting and maintaining butterflies in your garden’ class at the library, which will take place on Tuesday, June 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the The Stanley & Elaine Ball Tech Room, located inside the library. The class is free and open to adults and children ages 10 years and up.
Entomologist and Master Gardener Tom Riley will be the instructor for the class. Riley has a passion for butterflies, according to the library’s website. The class will focus on learning about common and uncommon butterflies in our area, and the plants that will attract and keep them coming to your garden.
Registration is required to participate and the class is limited to 25 participants. To register or for more information call the library’s circulation desk at 417-334-1418.
