(Editor's note: This is a breaking story and may be updated as additional information is made available.)
A Branson man could be facing the rest of his life in prison after a shooting incident on Aaron Way in Branson on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Eric Michael Boehme is facing one count of 1st Degree Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal Action. The domestic assault count is a Class A felony, which means if convicted Boehme could be sentenced to as much as life in prison.
According to court documents, Boehme and one of his roommates began to have a verbal altercation after Boehme learned the victim and other roommates were going to be evicting him from the Aaron Way residence.
During the argument, Boehme left the residence, slamming the door behind him, which led to the victim yelling at Boehme. Boehme then came back into the residence and continued the verbal argument with the victim.
Boehme claims the victim was “enraged” and had a “look in his eye” as the victim moved toward Boehme. He told investigators he repeatedly told the victim not to come toward him as Boehme entered his bedroom.
Boehme claims he “did not know if [the victim] was going to kill him and told him to stay back.” He said the victim continued to come toward him, so he grabbed a 9mm semi-automatic off his bed and shot the victim.
The gunman also claims he put pressure on the victim’s wound and called 911, telling dispatch he had shot the victim. He also admitted the victim had no weapons while they were arguing and when he saw “how fast” the victim was coming toward him he reached by grabbing the gun and shooting.
The victim was taken to Cox Medical Center Branson with life threatening injuries and then transported via helicopter to a Springfield hospital. Before the flight to Springfield, the victim told police the fight was over money, and he didn’t know Boehme owned or was in possession of a gun. The victim said he did not see the gun before he was shot by Boehme.
The probable cause statement says Boehme should be considered a danger to the victim, other roommates, and to the general public if released from jail following his arrest, stating he “may continue these actions if provoked by any member of the general public.”
Boehme has been booked into the Taney County Jail.
