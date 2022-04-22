The field conditions may have been a little rough, or as the participants would say “ruff,” but the 2022 Branson Parks and Recreation Doggie Easter Egg Hunt took place at Stockstill Park on April 16.
The hunt, a partnership with the Shepherd of The Hills Humane Society Adoption Center & Thrift Stores, had dogs of all sizes and breeds rushing across a field to push eggs with their noses for their handlers to pick up.
The eggs contained treats and prizes.
