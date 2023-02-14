Some of the world’s most popular chicken strips are coming to the 76 Strip.
Chick-fil-A has received a Special Use Permit approval from the city of Branson’s Planning Committee to build a second location on the 76 Strip between Cheddar’s and the Americana Theatre.
“Chick-fil-A, Inc. is always our landlord and the franchisor so they pick the location,” Branson store operator Kevin Hutcheson told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’ve been thinking what it would be like to expand the ecosystem of Chick-fil-A in Branson for years. We’ve looked at everything from traffic counts to where people go before and after visits to our current restaurant. The area we’re looking at on Highway 76 is one that just made sense for where people are traveling before or after our current location.”
The new location will have a longer drive-through style construction because of the long and narrow size of the property.
“We’re more of a square at our current location at 607 West Main,” Hutcheson said. “[The new location] will have a longer car stack, but it will have two lanes the entire way through. It’s a straight and efficient way to navigate.”
Hutcheson said it would be likely the new location would not be open until next year, but it would entirely depend on the construction process.
Chick-fil-A’s current location has been closed for remodeling.
“Every seven to 10 years in the life cycle of a restaurant you do a refresh, which is everything from new booths and tables, to wall covering and lighting,” Hutcheson said. “We have basically gutted the inside to create a new and refreshing experience when you walk through the doors.”
They’re also redesigning the way the restaurant works inside.
“The drive-through side, the one closest to Casey’s, is becoming drive-through operations space,” Hutcheson said. “Our team now, we brew coffee and tea, and make lemonade by hand. They have been going through to the kitchen to do this. With the new design, they’ll be able to do it in their workspace.”
Hutcheson said he realized they needed a way to streamline the process after monitoring employee movement.
“A few years ago, I put a counter on the swinging door between the front of house to the back of the house,” Hutcheson said. “It was over 5,000. There’s so much we can gain from this new design to provide continued excellence and efficiency to people when they visit our drive-thru. That efficiency will carry over to the rest of the restaurant.”
Hutcheson said he hopes to get the drive-through back open within two weeks, but with construction it’s possible to be later. They will update their social media channels when they reopen the location. Until then, however, they have a new option for those who need their chicken sandwich fix.
“We added the food truck operation in the last month,” Hutcheson said. “It’s a way to expand our team in Branson while still being able to reach areas that don’t have a Chick-fil-A in some of the smaller towns that surround us. But we all get new and different ways to present Chick-fil-A in Branson, such as this week when the store is closed we’ll have the food truck at Walmart.
“And it’s not your normal food truck, there’s 12 team members who travel with the truck, it’s a restaurant on wheels and not just a food truck.”
Hutcheson said the food truck operations, and the enhanced start to the reconstruction within the restaurant, were a direct result of the hard work of his team members, who he called “invaluable” to the store’s success.
