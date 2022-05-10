The owners of a Branson area restaurant have been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor for not paying workers during their short breaks.
A news release from the Department of Labor says 3Pointe Restaurant Group Holdings LLC, franchisees of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by denying overtime to employees at nine locations in Missouri and Arkansas.
The nine locations where violations were discovered by investigators includes the Freddy’s located at 1185 Branson Hills Parkway in Branson.
Investigators said employees of the locations were required to clock out for 15-minute breaks for every six hours of work. The employees were not paid for the time on break.
The Fair Labor Standards Act says breaks between five and 20 minutes are considered to be “common in industry” and workers should not be forced to clock out if they take a break of that length.
“Food service workers are some of the nation’s lowest paid workers,” Wage and Hour District Director Hanz Grünauer said. “They depend upon every dollar earned to make ends meet and the law protects their rights to be paid for all the hours worked. As businesses struggle to find the people they need to be successful, those who fail in their legal obligations to their workers may find it more difficult to retain and recruit workers in the future.”
The release from DoL said they recovered “$38,495 in owed overtime and $38,495 in liquidated damages” for 213 current and former employees.
The spokesman for 3Pointe Restaurant Group did not return our call by press time.
