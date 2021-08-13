A father is presumed dead following an accident on Table Rock Lake.
A Missouri State Water Patrol spokesman says troopers were alerted around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, about a man missing on Table Rock Lake around point 1.
The Patrol says a family was in a boat pulling an inner tube with a 13-year-old riding. The youth has a medical condition that can cause seizures, and the family thought the youth had fallen into the water because of a seizure.
The family’s 18-year-old son swam to the 13-year-old, who was wearing a floating device, unharmed and not having a medical issue.
The father of the kids jumped into the water without a flotation device and began to struggle as he swam toward the children. The Patrol says an adult woman jumped into the water with a flotation device but the man disappeared under the water before she could reach him.
The Patrol searched until nightfall without finding the man, and resumed the search at daybreak on Thursday, August 12. A patrol spokesman said the search is difficult because of the depth of the water and underwater trees.
The man’s body had not been found by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.