The day has been announced for all candy cane hunters to grab their flashlights and head to the park.
The 2nd Annual Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt will take place Friday, Dec. 10, at the Branson Community Center. The candy canes will be spread all over Eiserman Park, and children 3 to 12 years old will help the Branson Parks Department find them all.
Special candy canes will be somewhere in the park, and children who find those will be awarded prizes.
The event will have two sessions, with one at 6 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per person and pre-registration is required through BransonParksandRecreation.com. All participants will be required to bring their own flashlights for the event.
The Branson Community Center and Eiserman Park are at 201 Compton Drive.
For more information, visit BransonParksandRecreation.com or call the RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
