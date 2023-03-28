As part of Branson Tri-Lakes News’ election coverage, we are providing a candidate question and answer to help you be better prepared to vote on Tuesday, April 4.
Below are biographies of the Branson School Board candidates along with their answers to three questions which were sent to all candidates.
Their answers appear in ballot order: Larry Milton, Karen Best, and Chuck Rodriguez.
Candidate Backgrounds:
Milton: Larry Milton was elected Mayor in April 2021, after serving on the Board of Aldermen since April 2019. He has been a Branson resident and business owner for over 25 years. Mayor Milton is a veteran of the US Marine Corps and has a passion for honoring our veterans. As Mayor, Larry has been focused on creating a transparent and welcoming environment at City Hall. He believes in people-focused leadership and knows that the government exists to serve you, the people. Larry has been married to his wife, Lianne, for 20 years and has one son and two granddaughters.
Best: Karen Best served two terms as Branson’s Mayor. Her background includes 20 years in education as a teacher and principal, three years in special events and publicity, a year in hotel management, along with several years of retail experience. She is the co-founding member of The Best Team at Keller Williams Tri-Lakes where she has sold residential and commercial real estate where her most notable sale was the Grand Palace in 2014. She has been a real estate agent for the past 17 years. She has served as City of Branson Planning and Zoning Commissioner, Keller Williams Agent Leadership Council, Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors Board of Directors, Ozark Technical Community College Tri-Lakes Advisory Board, and Jack and Peter Herschend Share It Forward Selection Committee Member. These leadership roles in the community have added to Karen’s value as a real estate professional. Karen enjoys traveling with her family, golf, and spending quality time with friends.
Rodriguez: Charles “Chuck” Rodriguez a USAF veteran who was born and raised in Kansas, but spent time stationed in NC and Guam. He is the father of a boy and girl, and papa of 4 beautiful grandchildren.
What do you feel should be given additional funding in Branson’s budget for the next two years, and which items do you think need less funding?
Milton: Additional funding should be placed in technology. The software the City uses today was created in the 1990’s. With updated software programs, we will eliminate thousands of hours of manually entering data and our information will be more accurate. We also need to (and are) working on across the board wage increases for our hardworking city employees. All funding increases need to be made with careful attention to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars. This isn’t the government’s money, it’s the citizens’ money, and we need to make sure it is being spent in a way that better serves the citizens of Branson. We have put an emphasis on cutting unnecessary spending during the last two years and are running very lean when it comes to budgeting. For the time being I wouldn’t say we need less funding in any area, because that would result in reduced services for our citizens.
Best: Items to watch closely include: ongoing expenses of salary increases which have been taken out of reserve, a budget projected to lose $2,000,000 for the year, legal fees which was over $150,000 for December 2022 and January 2023, and Finance Department costs which could be as much as $300,000 or above. I would reduce the budget with hiring a City Attorney and Finance Director to eliminate at least $250,000 by outsourcing these jobs.
Rodriguez: As always we need to continue to fund our public safety and utilities appropriately as these are crucial to our safety and stability. As a board we should always be looking to cut any and all wastefulness of taxpayer dollars. Payroll is a large expense for the city, and we need to make sure we are spending your money on qualified people of good character to fill needed positions.
What would you do to try and help alleviate the worker shortage at many city businesses?
Milton: This issue has plagued our community for many, many years. Supporting J-1 programs is a temporary solution. Affordable workforce housing and increased wages are the long term solution. As the saying goes, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ and we are working with developers to get affordable housing built quickly to attract more workers and help local businesses get fully staffed. We are focused on spending more of our marketing dollars promoting businesses inside of city limits in order to drive more traffic to local businesses which will in turn help them increase wages. Your City is working very hard right now to make these things happen. Our City also runs like our local businesses. We are getting creative by relaxing regulations such as offering flex hours, Branson PD loosening dress code guidelines (cowboy hats and beards are now allowed), etc.
Best: The key to eliminating worker shortage is available housing which includes affordable housing. We have worked hard to attract workers to our region and have filled a void during our peak season with J-1 and H2B workers through a cultural exchange program via the State Department. In addition, we have teamed up with individuals wanting to bring nice affordable housing to the area. One of the shining star projects is The Penleigh which was a broken hotel that was refurbished and repurposed into beautiful and affordable housing.
Rodriguez: We, as a board, as a city, need to focus on our affordable housing issues. We should be working with the county, developers, businesses, and the community to help encourage and welcome this much needed necessity.
Moving Branson to a charter city would free city leaders to make changes they feel are necessary for Branson without interference from Jefferson City. Are you in favor of moving Branson to a charter city, and if so, how would you go about accomplishing this task?
Milton: There are many positive benefits that could come to our community by becoming a Charter City. The most important is giving the citizens more of a say in how their city is run and how they choose to be governed. This is a long and complicated process, but we are working to see if it is a good fit for Branson and we are anxious to hear what the citizens think about the potential change. I’m in favor of more local control and our citizens being more involved in their government.
Best: I am against moving Branson to a charter city. We have a checks and balance system form of Government from the Federal and State levels. I feel moving to a charter city would remove the checks and balance system. If you disagree with something at the state and federal level, you work to change it at those levels.
Rodriguez: Becoming a charter city has its pluses and minuses for sure. For me it can be a very slippery slope. For example: if you have a rogue Mayor that isn’t kept in check by the state, he could fill key city positions with his unqualified friends without needing three friends on the Board. He could change how we market Branson for the worst, and he could change the entire culture of Branson. If the current mayor has shown us anything, it’s that a rogue Mayor leads to bad decisions for Branson.
Election day is Tuesday, April 4.
