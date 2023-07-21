The Branson Board of Aldermen hosted a meeting on Tuesday, July 11, with their city attorney for a refresher course on the power of elected officials in a fourth class city.
Attorney Joe Lauber of Lauber Municipal Law, who is contracted with the city to provide city attorney services, laid out for the aldermen the placement of Branson as a fourth class city under the Missouri revised statutes.
Lauber began his presentation regarding “practical advice” for the aldermen, noting they are the ones who set up the ordinances and regulations within the city, similar to the legislative branch of the state and federal government. The day-to-day operations of the city fall to the staff, under the direction of the city administrator and other department directors.
“You need to trust your city staff,” Lauber said. “You don’t want to berate your city staff in a public meeting. You want to praise in public and correct in private.”
Lauber said the aldermen should be giving the staff “fair warning” regarding issues they want an answer for ahead of public meetings. He suggested when citizens make requests of the aldermen for information or explanations, they notify staff ahead of time so the citizen doesn’t need to show up for a public meeting only to find nobody knows what they were requesting or seeking.
He said the aldermen need to confer with their city attorney on any legal issue and before making a legal decision, and it’s within the alderman’s realm to call a recess and meet with the city attorney in closed session about the issue. (This would only apply if the agenda for the meeting had a designation for a closed session, because a closed session can take place at any point in a publicly scheduled meeting.)
“An issue may or may not be important to you, but there will be times people come to public comment and they’re very passionate about something,” Lauber said. “You can be in a situation where you’re not sure yourselves, where staff isn’t ready, and public comment isn’t supposed to be a question and answer session.”
Lauber said best practice is to thank people for their comments and then give staff time to investigate issues raised and find potential solutions.
The next section of the training focused on “prohibited acts” under the Missouri’s revised statutes related to ethics. Some examples of violations mentioned by Lauber included:
- Acting or refraining from acting because of an offer of someone to pay or provide an item any value
Use or disclose confidential information obtained in office or employment for financial gain
- Don’t favorably act on a manner that provides a “special monetary benefit” to the alderman or a close family relative
- Use their decision making authority for a financial gain
Advocate for an appointment in exchange for value
Lauber gave an example of the rules in an alderman voting on paving a road they live on; if they only voted to pave the road directly in front of their house and not the entire street, it could be a conflict of interest.
He explained how the elected officials cannot perform a service for the city and be paid other than compensation for their official duties. They cannot engage in a property transaction with the city, and the rule also applies to any business entity where an elected official owns more than 10% of the company.
Lauber addressed nepotism and said it doesn’t only apply to the aldermen, but it also applies to all levels of city staff.
The Missouri Constitution reads someone cannot be appointed who is a relative within the “4th degree of consanguinity or affinity”, meaning they are a blood relative. This means it’s prohibited to hire great-nieces or nephews, great aunts or uncles, or first cousins.
“If you’ve got a relative or any employee on their city staff where they’re looking to hire someone to a position with no salary, we have to be extremely cautious,” Lauber said.
He added the penalty for committing an act of nepotism is the elected official is immediately removed from office.
Lauber then spoke about whether one person could hold two public offices. He said a decision of the attorney general said a mayor can be a county collector, but not a county commissioner, because the duties of the collector are incompatible with a mayor’s role, but the commissioners are materially similar.
The “appearance of impropriety” was Lauber’s next subject. He said the citizens and voters are more likely to act against an official who people believe are acting unethically before a court would take action. He said if there is any appearance of impropriety, an elected official should abstain from debate and vote, and remove themselves from the dais if possible. If they cannot leave, not only can they not participate, they have to watch their body language so they do not give off an impression of their opinion.
Lauber noted the mayor can veto a bill, but if the mayor does not take action before the next board of alderman meeting, the passed ordinance becomes law. The aldermen can override a mayor’s veto.
The aldermen were also told they have a responsibility to vote on a measure unless there is a valid reason for them to recuse themselves from the vote.
Ward I’s Aldermen Clay Cooper and Marshall Howden pressed Lauber on the matter because there were times they felt like they didn’t have enough information to vote, and asked for his direction on what to do when such an event occurs.
Lauber said they should either table the matter, allowing staff the time to gain the information the aldermen would want to learn before the meeting ends, or vote no on the issue and see if that matter is brought back again before the board. In some cases, the board could postpone a vote to a later meeting.
“The duty to vote exists unless to do so would result in nepotism or an ethical conflict of interest,” Lauber said.
Lauber said the aldermen should avoid ex parte communications, which means engaging with only one side of a debate, but if it takes place, do not accept gifts, don’t express an opinion, document the encounter, disclose the contact for the record, and limit the contact.
The training was the first session about the responsibilities of elected officials; Lauber said he would provide a second, more in-depth training on several of the issues in a few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.