The supplier for many food banks in Taney and Stone counties has been given a rare honor by the nation’s largest evaluator of charitable organizations.
Ozarks Food Harvest has been given a perfect score from Charity Navigator, an independent nonprofit organization who examines over 200,000 charities or nonprofit groups based on multiple criteria.
Less than 200 organizations have received the honor given to Ozarks Food Harvest.
“We are delighted to provide Ozarks Food Harvest with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher said in a statement. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Ozarks Food Harvest is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”
The four-star honor marked the 11th consecutive year Ozarks Food Harvest has been given a top score in the evaluation over four categories: Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, Impact & Results and Leadership & Adaptability.
“Our perfect score and consistent four-star rating is a direct result of our strategic planning and being good stewards of every dollar donated,” Ozarks Food Harvest CEO Bart Brown said in a statement. “Even as we continue to deal with inflation and an increased demand for food, The Food Bank is still able to take $1 and turn it into $10 worth of groceries for a family in need.”
In 2022, Ozarks Food Harvest purchased more than $2.5 million in food and awarded over $1 million in grant funding to 270 community and faith-based charitable organizations across a third of Missouri.
More information on Ozarks Food Harvest, including how people and organizations can participate in helping feed those in need across the Ozarks, can be found at ozarksfoodharvest.org.
