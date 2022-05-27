Tragedy struck our nation on Tuesday, May 24, when a mass school shooting took place in Uvalde, Texas, and the area blood center stepped up to help.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood responded to a call for help through the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps.
The CBCO, who is the sole supplier of blood products to 44 area healthcare facilities, is a partner in BERC. BERC was founded in 2021 to meet the immediate transfusion needs of partner centers when faced with a large-scale emergency situation that requires blood transfusions. The partnership between the CBCO and BERC was created to add another level of protection for the blood needs of the region. as well as provide the opportunity for CBCO blood donors to help with a further reach in a time of crisis, according to a press release from the CBCO.
“We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that unfolded on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Executive Director of CBCO Anthony Roberts said. “In addition to our thoughts, prayers, and condolences, CBCO is sending blood products to assist the victims of this senseless tragedy. CBCO was able to respond quickly to the region’s call for help through our partnership with Blood Emergency Readiness Corps and the support of our valued blood donors here in the Ozarks.”
The CBCO says the organization can help in times of emergency thanks to area donors. When tragedy strikes, having blood available is critical to aid in the treatment and possibly life saving efforts of medical personnel.
“Your donations made it possible for us to answer the call when it came,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “We always want to stand ready for not only emergency situations, but also for our patients who depend on lifesaving blood every day. As we enter a holiday weekend and the summer season when blood donations typically decline, we are calling on all blood donors, especially those with type O Negative blood, to help replenish the local blood supply and be prepared for any other emergency that might arise.”
Those interested in donating blood can find blood drive information and make an appointment www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.
