The Branson Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking for a new leader.
CEO Jason Outman informed staff and the Board of Directors during a meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, he will be stepping down from his position before the end of March.
Outman stepped into the role on Jan. 18, 2021 and in two years gained a number of recognitions for the agency including a 2022 Missouri Chamber of Commerce “Chamber of the Year” honor.
During Outman’s time, the chamber has reported a double-digit increase in memberships, saw record tax collections in the region for both 2021 and 2022, and saw record-setting levels of tourism for both years.
Outman is also credited with leading development of the Chamber’s 10-year strategic plan focusing on maintaining a thriving live entertainment industry; enhancing and diversify the Branson regional experience; focus on livability and community well-being; strengthen awareness and perception of the Branson place brand; improve access, mobility, and connectivity; and foster greater stakeholder alignment and collaboration.
"Under Jason's leadership, his team at the CVB earned high profile awards and broad recognition," Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp told Branson Tri-Lakes News. "I truly wish him the best and have no doubt he will be successful in future endeavors."
Branson Tri-Lakes News has reached out to Outman for comment but he has not responded by press time. This is a breaking story, and we will continue to update as we obtain more information.
