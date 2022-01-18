Representative Billy Long visited Branson to see first-hand efforts to help the community’s homeless population during the cold winter months.
Long toured House of Hope in Branson, a warming center located at 217 Veterans Blvd., next to Riley’s Treasures. The organization initially began as a warming center over Riley’s Treasures, but now has a full team to help the community’s homeless population, including a licensed social worker.
“We were so excited for Congressman Billy Long to tour the House of Hope,” Alex Sprinkle, Services Director for House of Hope, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Staff shared the extraordinary efforts it takes from the community and volunteers to make sure House of Hope is open for our guests to come. As the beds were made with warm blankets and handmade quilts, Congressman and staff shared the anticipation of guests utilizing House of Hope as a safe space to stay warm, build community, and experience hope.”
Long cited Sprinkle as an example of the organization’s dedication to serving those in the community.
“Due to snow, the hilly road Alex Sprinkle lives on was closed to traffic,” Long said. “That’s when she packed a suitcase full of toys and games and walked for over an hour in order to open Branson’s House of Hope warming center. You can count on one finger the number of people that would have even thought of that let alone do it. This world needs more Alex Sprinkles. Alex and her team have done an incredible job keeping the center open during these frigid nights. They do whatever it takes to make sure that the only warming center in Branson continues to serve the homeless.”
House of Hope’s warming center opens when temperatures in the Branson area fall to 32 degrees or lower.
Staff with House of Hope say that 15 to 20 people show up most nights when the shelter is open. On those nights, House of Hope provides a hot dinner and then breakfast before those who sought shelter leave for the day. Meals are donated from local restaurants and community organizations.
House of Hope also provides individuals with opportunities to use laundry and shower facilities.
The group is in need of donations from the community, from hats, gloves, and coats, to nightly meals.
If you would like to volunteer to help House of Hope, or would like to know where to drop off donations for their outreach, email hopehousebranson@gmail.com or call 417-544-0162.
