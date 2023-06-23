A group of Merriam Woods residents showed up at the monthly board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday, June 13, to express their concerns on the condition of the roads in the community.
The residents also voiced their concerns that tax dollars raised for the purpose of repairing and maintaining the community’s roads were not actually being used for their intended purpose.
City leaders said the current tax for roads isn’t providing enough income for the city to accomplish what residents are wanting to have done with the roads.
“The road tax we voted for is very miniscule,” Alderman Terri Connor said. “It doesn’t cover [our needs.]”
Her response drew rebuke from Nikki Hendrick, who had been a Ward 3 alderman until resigning earlier in the meeting.
“Then what would be the point of voting it through again if it comes up if it’s so miniscule it’s not making any difference?” Hendrick said.
Several other residents expressed their dismay over the lack of funding from the state for the city’s roads, with city staff noting MoDOT does not consider Merriam Woods a priority and has not been receptive to their city’s requests for assistance.
City resident Danielle Hathaway defended current board members from the criticism about the road quality in Merriam Woods, noting the problems were fully underway before the current slate of elected officials were in office. Without excusing the current office holders of their responsibilities, Hathaway said she felt they came into office with the problem ahead of them, not created by them.
Hathaway also suggested the city look for more opportunities for raising funds which could go to road repair, such as hosting craft fairs and other similar events which could raise tax funds and booth rental funds for the city which could be earmarked for road maintenance and repairs.
Merriam Woods City Clerk Chandler Shook told the around 30 residents in attendance he had been working to try and find grants from the state and federal governments which would allow them to speed up the process of road repairs. Mayor Rusty Ault invited residents who are concerned to get involved in the process of finding grants and helping Shook obtain funding for the city.
The Merriam Woods Board of Aldermen meets once a month on the second Tuesday of the month.
