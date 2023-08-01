CoxHealth has been given a national honor from Newsweek Magazine.
The health system has been named one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces” for 2023. The list ranks 1,000 organizations with more than 1,000 U.S. based employees.
“We strive to encourage, inspire and support our employees to be their best every day,” CoxHealth VP of Human Resources Andy Hedgpeth said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be recognized on the national stage for an award that is determined by our own staff, and I think it speaks to the supportive culture our team members have built across our organization.”
CoxHealth earned a 4.5 star out of 5 star rating on an employee review of various factors including benefits, workplace environment, and work-life balance.
The health group cited in a press release programs they have installed to support employees in the workplace, citing their health, wellness, and retirement packages. Employees also have access to employer-paid mental health treatment and increased tuition reimbursement for some positions.
“Workforce experience is a pillar in our strategic plan, and it’s encouraging to see that the work we are doing for this organization is impacting our employees in a positive way,” Hedgpeth said.
Other area employers who made the list include Edward Jones and Commerce Bank.
