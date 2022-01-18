A water treatment electrician for the city of Branson has been given the January Employee of the Month honor.
Jennifer Thompson was honored at the Jan. 11, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting for her efforts “above and beyond” and because her work “exemplifies the City of Branson values.”
“Jennifer was nominated for this award because of her exceptional ability to give 120% every day no matter the situation,” Alderman Bill Skains said as he read the proclamation. “She consistently goes above and beyond by proactively looking for ways to help and contribute when her own tasks are complete.”
Skains also noted that the Utilities Department has received citizen feedback about Thompson’s helpfulness and work ethic.
According to a city documents, Thompson’s position of Utilities Electrician II means she is responsible for “performing skilled tasks in the repair, maintenance and installation of electrical systems, wiring, machinery, equipment and other electrical devices, including electric motors, electronic controls, alarm circuitry, programmable logic controllers and telemetry equipment.”
Thompson credited God and her family for giving her the support she needs to excel in her job, and also credited her co-workers.
“Working for the city, I have experienced a management that cultivates an environment that encourages and supports their team,” Thompson said. “My co-workers are outstanding individuals who want to succeed and care for each other. They all make it easy for me to want to do my best and beyond every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.