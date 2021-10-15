In a meeting which displayed more passion than anger, a group of citizens called on the Branson Board of Aldermen to endorse and promote “Ozark Mountain Christmas” as the overarching theme for holiday marketing.
Community members spoke both during the open public comment portion of the meeting and following a formal presentation related to Ozark Mountain Christmas which had been placed on the board’s formal agenda.
The group supporting Ozark Mountain Christmas focused on the lower amount of use of the theme in marketing for the region in recent years in favor of “America’s Christmas Tree City.” Michael London made a formal presentation to the board on behalf of the group, which laid out much of the pro-Ozark Mountain Christmas case.
London informed the board about a number of marketing studies conducted showing Ozark Mountain Christmas had gained a highly visible position among tour operators, and had top-of-mind awareness among international marketers who were looking at U.S. destinations for trips.
“In 2011, just ten years ago, the American Bus Association did a survey of tour planners from outside America, primarily in Europe,” London said. “When asked of the famous events that could be found in North America, international tour planners...created a Top 30 list which included Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mardi Gras, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the National Independence Day Celebration, and Ozark Mountain Christmas.”
London said the marketing of Ozark Mountain Christmas continued successfully until 2015, when a new marketing group was brought in.
“Unfortunately, they did not understand Ozark Mountain Christmas very well,” London said.
London said the 2015 regime didn’t want to market Christmas before Thanksgiving, claiming no one wanted to hear about Christmas before Thanksgiving.
“They said our shows were dying and a thing of the past,” London said. “Plus, they said our customers were dying, despite the coming baby boomer generation bringing us record numbers of potential show goers. They literally ran a marketing campaign which said ‘this isn’t your grandma’s Branson anymore.’”
London showed 2013 research, the largest study of the entertainment product in 20 years, where images were shown to visitors or non-visitors outside the community, asking them what images made them want to come to Branson.
The top choice among visitors was the “Christmas Production Show,” which was second for non-visitors behind the Acrobats of China show. London said until December 9th of that year, the photo on the live shows page was the Liverpool Legends and not any Christmas show.
London showed a list of the “Five Must Things To-Do for Ozark Mountain Christmas” from the year, showing only Silver Dollar City events had photos and there were no photos of shows or shopping.
“From that moment through until today, there has been a tragically deficient marketing of the community trade line ‘Ozark Mountain Christmas,’” London said. “Not only on our website, but our TV ads, in some of the print publications, and our public relations efforts as recently as two years of video press releases going out only talking about Christmas trees and shopping.
“Our Christmas production shows have met the same fate as Ozark Mountain Christmas in the lack of proper marketing throughout the time from the 2015 team until today.”
London said in 2016, over 30 business owners came to the Board of Aldermen about the issue and were sent back to the Chamber of Commerce because “the city doesn’t get involved in marketing.”
London praised Peter Herschend and Ann McDowell, of the Branson Christmas Coalition, for their work getting businesses to decorate for the holidays after a downturn following the new marketing, but said the best efforts of those connected to the Branson Christmas Coalition ended up causing problems, as their slogan “America’s Christmas Tree City” began to be the main marketing message rather than Ozark Mountain Christmas.
“America’s Christmas Tree City was a claim which many people feared it wasn’t, because there wasn’t a sufficient density of trees in one place then or now,” London said. “As recently expressed by a seasoned local marketing professional, if we were America’s Christmas Tree City, why do we need to give customers a map to find the trees?”
London said he and his supporters began to contact the District Marketing Council at the urging of city leaders. In August 2019, an item appeared on the DMC agenda about the Christmas tree ad for the season.
He showed a part of the meeting minutes for the District Marketing Council’s August 30, 2019 meeting at the BLACC/CVB board room which stated “ACTC is not a viable title is the consensus of the DMC.”
London said despite the DMC saying it wasn’t viable, the ad for the year promoted America’s Christmas Tree City.
London concluded his presentation by saying he didn’t want to end America’s Christmas Tree City, but revitalize Ozark Mountain Christmas with a focus on shows, shopping, lights, and trees.
He noted increases in show attendance and shopping will help the city’s bottom line when it comes to tax revenue.
“But only if we use marketing which highlights our unique identifying product, our Christmas shows,” London said. “Our shows should be the face of Ozark Mountain Christmas marketing, not trees. That’s what the research says.”
London said he and a group of local business owners want to see the city of Branson:
- Declare Nov. 1 to Jan. 7 “Ozark Mountain Christmas”
- Encourage the town to support and promote the theme
- Require entities which spend city tourism tax dollars to promote Ozark Mountain Christmas in all they do
- Expedite the use of discretionary funds for emergency marketing of Ozark Mountain Christmas
- Support fundraising for short and long-term marketing
Several residents supported London’s position.
Cindy Merry told the board she thought the Christmas Coalition started with the right idea. She said the new group supporting Ozark Mountain Christmas wants to work with the Coalition to get businesses to decorate and “light up” for the season.
“We, as a city, are saying ‘that’s what we want to see’ regardless of who is doing the marketing,” Merry said.
She said she would like to see the board do something to “keep us all on track.”
Peggy Haining informed the board that when she searched for “Christmas Tree City” it returned Sanger, California, which was recognized on October 1, 1949 by the U.S. Postal Service as the “Nation’s Christmas Tree City.” The reason was related to the 1926 dedication by the U.S. Department of the Interior of the “General Grant Tree” as “the Nation’s Christmas Tree” as ordered by President Calvin Coolidge. In 1956, the U.S. Congress made the General Grant Tree a National Shrine.
Jonathan Edwards, of the Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel show, was more blunt in criticism than other Ozark Mountain Christmas supporters.
“I have a major problem with the fact we can make things up and act like they’re real,” Edwards said. “America’s Christmas Tree City? Branson? Do we have a bunch of Christmas tree farms around here I don’t know about? Or should it be America’s Fake Christmas Tree City?
“I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but I’m just saying if you have all the wisdom of marketing, come up with something unique to Branson, Missouri.”
America’s Christmas Tree City had supporters who also made their cases supporting the slogan in their comments to the Board.
Ann McDowell, of the Branson Christmas Coalition, said consumer research from 2017 to 2019 validated the decision to market America’s Christmas Tree City:
- 49% of visitors surveyed said the promise of Christmas trees was very or extremely important in their decision to visit
- 90% visited a Christmas tree display during their trip
- 82% agreed with the statement Branson delivered on the promise of being “America’s Christmas Tree City”
“Based on the response and the research, we can estimate $20 million in economic impact annually because of the ‘Branson, America’s Christmas Tree City’ campaign,” McDowell said.
McDowell called for unity to promote the city together.
“We have established Branson as ‘America’s Christmas Tree City’ during Ozark Mountain Christmas,” McDowell said. “Let’s unite for the good of our city and our region to grow and enhance the most wonderful time of the year.
“I think working together has always been part of Branson’s ‘secret sauce,’ and it’s a great recipe for future success as well.”
Jason Outman, President and CEO of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, said his organization is proud of both slogans.
“We take pride in the fact we represent Ozark Mountain Christmas as well as America’s Christmas Tree City,” Outman said. “In fact, if you look at our analytics, what people search the most is either “Christmas in Branson” or “Branson Christmas,” not either of the two taglines.”
Outman noted the city’s Christmas website promotes both tag lines.
“There’s wording which says ‘There is nothing like an Ozark Mountain Christmas in Branson. When you visit America’s Christmas Tree City during the holiday season it’s an unforgettable experience,’ Outman said. “Directly beneath that opening phrase, you will find the very first hyperlink is to the Christmas shows which take place in Branson.
“I promise you we are representing both Ozark Mountain Christmas and America’s Christmas Tree City.”
Outman said he feels it’s unfair the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce have been targeted for taking the Christmas out of Branson when they have not done it. He said traffic has been up in recent years, and it’s because they promote both taglines.
“We plan Christmas every month, year ‘round, because we know what a big deal it is to this city,” Outman said.
Sheila Thomas of the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce provided some blunt response from the America’s Christmas Tree City supporters, saying there were flawed premises in Michael London’s email to city leaders.
“Silver Dollar City adopted Ozark Mountain Christmas, and I’m fairly certain they created the logo in question, and have ownership of it,” Thomas said. “You’ll notice it’s trademarked. They no longer use the logo or the phrase. I would doubt the city of Branson or any other entity could mandate its use. “
(The Branson Tri-Lakes News searched the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s database of trademarks, and Ozark Mountain Christmas was filed on April 4, 1989 by the Branson Chamber of Commerce, and considered abandoned on March 15, 1990, meaning according to their online record, there is no current trademark on the name.)
Thomas challenged London’s comments about the District Marketing Council, which she noted is now called the Marketing Oversight Committee. She said she was chair of the meeting in question, and the comments were “taken out of context.”
“I distinctly member from the meeting discussing whether Branson could deliver on the promise of America’s Christmas Tree City,” Thomas said. “We weren’t discussing, we just didn’t like it and didn’t want to do it.”
She said there was no recommendation made at the meeting.
“I would not bet against any marketing program created by Peter Herschend,” Thomas said. “He’s had some success in that arena.”
Thomas then criticized the use of social media to get responses about Ozark Mountain Christmas.
“Asking people in local Facebook groups to weigh in on the use of Ozark Mountain Christmas is not a valid research technique,” Thomas said. “Frankly, and this is going to sound blunt, it does not matter what local people think about the term Ozark Mountain Christmas. It matters what our visitors think. They are the ones we are trying to attract.”
She noted Outman’s data showed visitors don’t search for Ozark Mountain Christmas. She said the CVB is advised by “one of the country’s leading digital marketing companies” and they’re “based on data, not speculation.”
She said the data London used was not valid because data “must be timely to be effective.”
“I would encourage you to let the CVB professionals who are trained in destination marketing, and work with the country’s leading destination marketing agencies, do their work,” Thomas said.
The final public speaker was Marlyce Stockinger, who noted over the years she’s sat on “just about every committee in this town.”
“I love everything about Christmas,” Stockinger said. “I think there should not be animosity. It hurts me.”
She said she was for the idea of Ozark Mountain Christmas being the umbrella, and “loves the idea” of America’s Christmas Tree City. She called for unity.
“I don’t think we should hurt anyone who has ideas,” she said. “I don’t think we should fight with each other. So it’s different? Who cares? We got a whole new generation coming up, so let’s do it together, with our kindness for each other.”
Alderman Clay Cooper praised Stockinger’s comments and said he agreed with those who want to make tourism better.
“I think Ozark Mountain Christmas is awesome,” Cooper said. “I don’t have a problem with that being the ultimate theme with the Christmas trees under it, and anything else which is going to draw attention to our town during Ozark Mountain Christmas.”
Cooper then praised the CVB for recent efforts to work with the theatre community.
“I will say I’ve seen a big difference in the chamber in the last year, 18 months, in rebuilding relationships with the theatres,” Cooper said. “I think there were a lot of theatres displeased with what was happening over the years, but in the last year, year and a half, I see [the CVB] reaching out and asking questions, asking how they can help.
“I don’t see where it’s time to fight. It’s time to pull together.”
Alderman Cooper asked City Administrator Stan Dobbins about how the board could make something official about Ozark Mountain Christmas, and Dobbins said they could do a resolution or mayor’s proclamation, and could have something ready for the next regular board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.