Branson’s Legacy Academy will be honoring a former leader who died during the COVID-19 pandemic by naming a playground in his honor.
Dr. Tim Taylor was the Headmaster for the Academy for one year from 2020 to 2021 when he died from complications of COVID-19. His widow Lisa Taylor created the Tim Taylor Memorial Fund to help carry on the mission of her husband’s passion: creating a legacy to raise the next generation in a Christian-centered school.
The playground is located at the school’s new campus on the grounds of the former Skyline Baptist Church.
“We are so pleased to have this playground in place not only as a blessing to our students, but as a tribute to Dr. Tim Taylor,” Dean of Students Kevin Agan said. “Dr. Taylor played a crucial role in Legacy, and his influence is still present today. This playground will serve as a constant reminder of his willingness to be used as a ‘tool’ for our Heavenly Father, Christ Jesus. Our desire is to fill this school with families who love the Lord, and seek a biblical foundation in their children’s education and every other aspect of their life.”
Staffers said the playground was a great choice for honoring Dr. Taylor because of his love of spending outdoor time with students.
“Dr. Taylor loved being outside with our students,” Director of Administrations Kathryn Jones said in a statement. “He loved shooting hoops or throwing a football around. He worked tirelessly to find us a new campus for our growing school and I was humbled to see so many give to his vision for a new campus for Legacy Academy. The playground is a small but significant step in establishing a home for our school.”
Taylor had been an educator in the Ozarks for many years, including a decade in the Hollister School District where he ended his tenure as superintendent; he also served as superintendent in the Taneyville School District.
“People were so generous in their giving to the building fund in memory of Tim,” Lisa Taylor said in a statement. “He always said, ‘Maximize your impact. Make every day have eternal significance.’ I know he would love the fact this playground is building strong relationships. That was always what he was doing. His impact is still making eternal differences in the lives of the staff and students at Legacy.”
Legacy Christian Academy began in 2016 when a group of parents approached FBC Branson Pastor Neil Franks about starting a private Christian school. The academy began in the 2016-17 school year with a kindergarten class and has expanded to kindergarten through 6th grade. The school plans to expand to a full kindergarten through 12th grade school with an anticipated first graduating class in May 2029.
More information about Legacy Academy can be found at legacybranson.com.
