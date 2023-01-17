The new head of the Branson Police Department wants to hear from the public about anything related to law enforcement in the city.
Police Chief Eric Schmitt is starting “Chat with the Chief,” a question and answer program where he will take questions from the public about police procedures, police policy, community policing, or other related issues and post answers on social media.
“I get questions all the time from members of the public when I’m out and they can talk to me one on one,” Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Many of the questions are about the same subjects, so I thought this would be a good way for the public at large to learn more about what we’re doing and how we hope to make the community safer.”
Citizens are invited to visit the department’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BransonPolice, and put their questions in the comments section of the “Chat with the Chief” posting.
“We want to do a video every month answering questions,” Schmitt said. “We look forward to the public finding out more about what we do, and to understand the decisions we make on certain issues.”
The videos will be linked on the department’s social media channels.
