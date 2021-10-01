The Branson Board of Aldermen voted at their most recent regular meeting to appoint two new members to the Tourism Community Enhancement District Board of Directors.
Ten candidates had applied for the two open positions. The candidates were:
- Rob Johns
- Marshall Howden
- Steve Presley
- Sue Braun
- Cindy Merry
- Randy Brashers (incumbent)
- Audrey Richards
- Sam Voisin
- Chris Lucchi
- Stephen Marshall
The chosen candidates would serve on the board until September 30, 2024.
The aldermen were addressed by several citizens regarding the appointments, including a few of the candidates for the position.
Candidate Cindy Merry, a marketing consultant, said the two appointees from the City of Branson should be focused on the city businesses that are collecting tax dollars for the TCED, and put the goals of those businesses as a focus.
“One of those goals is to grow the number of visitors who come inside the city limits of Branson,” Merry said. “We know numbers are thrown around constantly: there are nine million visitors to the city of Branson, 10 million, 12 million, 11 million...they’re not accurate. The thing is, we need to get more visitors, so it is important that we keep building a lot of stuff for people to do inside Branson, but we’re not getting enough visitors to give business to everybody.”
Merry added the city’s current contract with the Chamber of Commerce for the TCED is to “increase the numbers,” but notes there is no actual number of increase stated in the document.
“You might at least say it needs to meet or exceed the rate of inflation,” Merry said. “It doesn’t, which is part of the reason the city is facing a $400,000 shortfall. Year after year, we donít even meet the inflation rate.”
Merry said a goal for the city should be increasing board diversity.
“A lot of people who sit on these committees are members of the Chamber of Commerce,” Merry said. “I think there are a lot of businesses inside the city of Branson who are not members of the chamber, and it would be good to have other viewpoints and more involvement and more transparency for all of the businesses.”
Alderman Clay Cooper asked Merry about live music marketing being more key to the city’s marketing. Merry said that as of the time of the meeting, the website controlled by the TCED, ExploreBranson.com, doesn’t mention live music shows alongside the live shows in town.
“We made our brand as the live country music show capital of the world,’” Merry said. “We then as a marketing thing we changed it to live music shows, so we could take in Andy and Bobby and all those guys who came. Music is fundamental for all people. We’re not dismissing other kinds of shows, we just lead with music shows. That’s what our potential customers are looking for and when we drop that word ‘music’ we’re losing a unique identifier.”
Sue Braun, another candidate for the open positions, spoke about being the executive director of the League of Branson Theatre Owners and Show Producers, and said it gives her a unique perspective on the needs of the city’s arts and entertainment industry.
She also touted her experience in retail, and said the TCED should have a goal of reaching specific segments of those markets.
“The TCED has a responsibility to the entire district to use the dollars entrusted to them to attract people that will pay for, appreciate, and give positive word of mouth about Branson, returning regularly and bringing the guests with them.”
Resident Michael London said the aldermen should realize that the city has been losing buying power because of the city’s financial issues and the TCED is losing their buying power because of the leadership over the last few years. He encouraged the aldermen to put new members on the board to bring new ideas.
“We need new blood looking at the whole situation. That’s the bottom line,” London said.
Marshall Howden, a candidate for one of the positions, said that he advocates for live music shows. He noted that one of the 11 people on the board were from the field of live music or entertainment, and even if someone disagrees with Howden’s view live music should be number one in marketing, they should agree live music and entertainment needs more than one of the 11 voices on the board.
Howden then endorsed Merry and Braun.
Randy Brashears, who was seeking a third term on the board, said it’s important to have board continuity. While it’s a city seat, Brashears said the role is promoting the region, and he felt he had done that.
When public comment time closed, Branson Mayor Larry Milton called for a vote of the aldermen, with the mayor not voting except in the case of a tie.
Here is how each alderman voted:
- Ruth Denham: Sue Braun and Cindy Merry
- Bill Skains: Steve Presley and Chris Lucchi
- Clay Cooper: Sue Braun and Cindy Merry
- Cody Fenton: Rob Johns and Sam Voisin
- Jamie Whiteis: Rob Johns and Steve Presley
- Jeff Seay: Rob Johns and Chris Lucchi
Johns, who works for Edward Jones, was elected to one of the two positions with three votes from Fenton, Whiteis, and Seay.
Milton was required to cast a single vote to break the tie from the candidates who received two votes from the board; Merry, Braun, Lucchi, and Presley.
Milton chose Merry.
“I’ve served with Cindy,” Milton said. “I know Cindy has her opinions. The one thing I’ve always admired about her is that she always speaks her mind. I think she’s respectful, but she always speaks her mind and she has an awful lot of Branson marketing background.”
In their applications for the position, both Merry and Johns expressed their love for the community.
“I am a Branson Believer,” Johns wrote. “I realize tourism is the economic engine of the community. TCED is the funding mechanism to help sustain our economic health and our world class destination.”
Merry said she loved Branson and the Ozarks since the first time she visited the area, and credited the residents.
“The best part of Branson is the people,” Merry wrote. “The hospitality we share with our visitors, the ‘I’ll help you turn left signal’, the ‘Branson wave.’ This welcoming, friendly hospitality is what really makes Branson a place we all, visitors and residents, want to be.”
The city of Branson’s third representative to the TCED board, Derek Smith, has a term that will run until the end of September 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.