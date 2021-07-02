The Branson Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
According to a press release from the Branson Police Department, a fatal crash involving a single motorcycle and its single occupant happened near State Hwy 165 and Van Buren Rd at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 2, 2021.
According to the release, the Branson Police Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an ongoing investigation of the incident.
Preliminary information leads investigators to believe speed and alcohol were possible factors in the crash, according to the release.
The Taney County Coroner will release the victim's identity when next of kin is notified.
As additional information on this investigation is released, it will be made available at bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.