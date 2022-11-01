The Skaggs Foundation announced they are looking for opportunities to invest in those who will be the future of healthcare.
The Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications from individuals who want to enter the medical field or those already working in the field who wish to expand their knowledge to further their careers.
“We are committed to supporting our local healthcare workforce and that includes those who are furthering their careers as well as those who are looking to enter the field,” Skaggs Foundation President Meghan Connell said in a statement. “We are blessed to be able to provide a hand up to individuals, many of whom could not otherwise afford to continue their education.”
Residents of Stone or Taney Counties, or Boone County, Arkansas, are eligible to apply along with employees of Cox Medical Center Branson or family members of a CMCB employee. The applications are for grants to be used during the Spring 2023 semester.
Since 2002, the Skaggs Foundation has awarded more than $453,000 to students who want a career in medicine.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 7. For more information about the program or how to apply, visit SkaggsFoundation.org.
