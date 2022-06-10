Branson Mayor Larry Milton released his “Mayor’s Vision” for the city’s future during a meeting of all city department heads and aldermen on Friday, June 3.
The list contains nine items Milton feels are key for the city to move forward.
First is a focus on the “Quality of life for our Branson residents.” Milton said the city staff and residents spend “countless hours and millions of dollars” focusing on visitors to the city, which is expected in a tourist-driven economy, but he feels it would be “healthy” to redirect time and money to improve living conditions for residents. In addition to items like enhancing parks & recreation and replacing water & sewer lines, Milton wants to make sure Branson residents are treated fairly in the region.
“We need to ensure Branson is receiving its fair share of Taney County funds,” Milton said in his list.
Second on the list was an item which city staff brought up during the aldermen’s retreat, upgrading the city’s accounting software system to allow for greater transparency with the public. Milton said because tax dollars belong to the taxpayer, the city should show they are being responsible with the funds.
Third, Milton wants to see a different culture around the city’s code enforcement and permits.
“It’s no secret starting a business, expanding a building, or simply building a house costs more money, takes longer, and is harder to do in Branson than our surrounding communities,” Milton said.
He said the problem has been “going on for years” and he didn’t expect immediate and overnight change. He wants to see the city hire an “ombudsman” (a person who investigates, reports on, and helps settle complaints) who would assist new and expanding businesses with the city’s processes.
“They need a mindset of ‘how can we get you open, with the least amount of time and money, as soon as possible’,” Milton said.
Fourth on Milton’s list was taking care of the police and fire departments. He wants to see acceleration on plans for a new police department, which Milton called “desperately needed.” He noted the city had budgeted for 53 police officers and the department is currently 19 officers shy of the mark.
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews told Milton and the aldermen at this point the department has four new candidates entering the police academy, three others graduating in July, two interviews with sworn police officers scheduled along with three lateral interviews, so the department is drawing interest from officers.
The mayor focused his fifth point on Branson’s economy, saying the city appears to be struggling when “it should be thriving.” He said the city has a $1.3 billion economy, but increasing revenues is a key item in the next few years.
His suggestions included taking the money generated from the tourism tax inside the city limits and use it to market the businesses inside the city limits rather than being used to market the entire region.
“These geese laying these golden eggs should be fed so they may be able to lay more eggs,” Milton said.
He also called for audits to make sure all businesses are paying their “fair share” of taxes to keep an “even playing field.”
Sixth on the mayor’s list was construction of workforce housing. He acknowledged right now it’s difficult to financially build affordable housing, but said the city needs to continue to seek out a model which would work. He also was critical of older hotels in the city being converted to “extended stay” properties which can exploit the people living there.
“I have been in some of these units,” Milton said. “It breaks my heart to see mom, dad, and three children living in one of these units. I’ve seen a bathtub used for two small children to sleep in. This is no way for people to live and in some cases is a public safety concern.”
Milton said he’s worked with developers who have converted closed hotels into clean and safe places to live, and it serves two purposes for the city: it removes eyesore and derelict buildings while providing affordable housing.
Milton said seventh on his list is addressing the problem with panhandling. It’s not illegal for panhandlers to solicit money from passers by but the mayor said he wants to find “ways to discourage their panhandling activities.” He wants to call a town hall meeting to get ideas from the community on how to reduce panhandling in the city limits.
Next to last on the mayor’s list was focusing and enhancing “Branson Friendly.” The mayor defined “Branson Friendly” as the little things residents do each day which makes visitors see Branson as a warm and welcoming place. He suggested residents focus on things like allowing a car to pull in front of us in heavy traffic on routes like 76 Country Blvd., helping a visitor who looks lost or confused, or stopping to thank a veteran for their service.
“These small things we can do, which only cost a few minutes of our time, puts a smile on their face and creates a lasting memory of just how friendly Branson is,” Milton said.
The final item on the mayor’s list could be the most ambitious of all, the movement of Branson from a 4th class Missouri city to a home-rule charter city. Milton cited the fact, as a class 4 city all of Branson is subject to the whims of the state legislature and this situation hasn’t always been in Branson’s best interest.
“There have been several instances where the city wanted to do something but the state said no,” Milton said.
The move to a charter would allow citizens to have a say in the form of government, along with items they can’t have now like recall of an elected official. Right now an elected official cannot be removed by voters except when their term is up for re-election.
Ten percent of citizens would need to petition the city to move to a charter to initiate the process and the change would have to be approved by a vote of the people.
“From what I’ve been told, there are many more positives than negatives,” Milton said.
While the mayor didn’t actually promise his goals would be implemented during the rest of his term, he stated putting out his vision to the public puts his position at political risk, and he was fine with taking the risk.
“I’m not here to run for re-election,” Milton said. “I’m here to do the job I was elected to do.”
The mayor said he wants to hear from Branson residents about his ideas. Citizens can email the mayor at lmilton@bransonmo.gov.
