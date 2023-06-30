The city of Branson may soon be taking a stand against hotel and motel operators who are running unlicensed facilities or who run properties with a history of being non-compliant with the city’s codes and regulations.
The proposed Lodging Safety Initiative would put in place a “three strikes” system which could lead to the shutdown of a lodging facility who continually fails to live up to city code or who refuses to meet city standards.
“This Lodging Safety Initiative is based entirely on current code,” City Administration Chief of Staff Alexander Girard told the Board of Aldermen at the Tuesday, June 27 study session. “It’s already adopted by the city, but it’s not been essentially enforced these past number of years. This initiative is intended to reinforce the city of Branson’s full commitment to ensuring public health and safety in lodging establishments within our city limits.”
Girard said while the overwhelming majority of lodging establishments in the city have complied with city codes and regulations, a number of facilities have habitually been in violation and have not made significant progress toward correcting issues which would bring them into code compliance.
He outlined four goals for the project for the city:
––Ensure the protection of life, health, and safety of residents and visitors in lodging establishments;
––Create a fair, clearly defined, and enforceable regulatory playing field for all businesses operating in the city of Branson;
––Create legitimacy in the city of Branson’s business licensing so patrons and visitors can have a level of expectation for safety in those establishments; and
––Ensuring the city of Branson enforces the laws and regulations adopted in current city code.
Girard told the aldermen the issues the city will face in this project will come from multiple directions. First, many of the “extended stay” hotels and motels within city limits are routinely non-compliant, and a direct threat to the city’s tourism reputation, the health and well-being of the tenants, and the legitimacy of the city’s business licensing systems. Most of those locations are unsanitary, unsafe, and unhealthy, and the residents are usually from the city’s most vulnerable populations.
He said the lack of enforcement by the city has led to non-compliant owners feeling emboldened to continue their defiance of city code. Girard noted the city had routinely dropped or minimized fines and penalties for violations in the hopes of the property owners getting to and maintaining code compliance, but that did very little to obtain that end and did not stop future violations. He noted to the aldermen non-compliant property operators can earn thousands of dollars a week from their properties, so a $500 citation isn’t an effective deterrent.
“There’s been this culture of ‘We have the codes on the books, but not necessarily the political will to enforce and go all the way when necessary,’” Girard said. “Given this can be a life and safety issue, it’s an incredibly important issue, and we want to take that initiative and move forward by any means necessary.”
Girard also acknowledged the city will likely get political and social media pressure for their efforts because it will displace some vulnerable populations.
A “Path to Code Compliance,” which has been proposed, would walk establishments through a system to ensure equal treatment.
The first step is a city inspection, where if violations are found the city of Branson issues a Notice & Order to the business, or an after-action summary where the owner/operator will see all the non-compliant items which need repair.
The second step will be a re-inspection in two weeks to determine if all code issues have been corrected. If it’s determined the business did not comply, they will receive a $500 citation from the city for life/safety violations. The third step will have the Branson Police Department’s Code Enforcement and/or City of Branson Fire Department determining repeated non-compliance, and recommend to the city administrator action be taken against the business.
At this point, the business will be notified their business license is to be revoked and to schedule an informal meeting with city staff, and this takes place within five business days. After the informal meeting, the finance director may reverse the revocation decision in writing, but if the matter is not resolved, the licensee can request a public hearing. The hearing would take place within 30 days of the request.
If the license is formally revoked, the city will provide a notice of when closure will be enforced on the business, but it will give them 10 working days to correct the problems. During that 10 day period, city staff, the Branson Police Department, and community partners will visit the location to work with the residents for their voluntary relocation.
After the 10 days, if the business owner hasn’t made the repairs to reach city code, the city will revoke their business license and require all those living at the property to vacate. The city will continue to work with community partners to find lodging for displaced tenants.
The city water will then be disconnected from the property, and it is not legal within the city for people to live in a building without water service, or where fire suppression systems are not operable.
The plan as presented to the aldermen was supported by a number of city staff and community members.
Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said this action was “way overdue.”
“We’re dealing with the 90/10 rule,” Schmitt said. “The majority of our operators are doing it the right way and following the rules, but we have a few who are not. They specialize in drawing out the process, bringing in money while operating unsafe properties, and continuing in that way.”
Schmitt said this issue has been frustrating for his department, because all parts of his department have seen the problems in some locations but felt they didn’t have the ability to strongly enforce the rules to make it safe for residents.
The chief noted, the people who claim the city and the police do not care about the people living in extended-stay hotels or similar properties are not properly informed on the matter.
“It absolutely could not be further from the truth,” Schmitt said. “It’s precisely because we care about these people and we’re frustrated that we can’t get them better conditions that it drives us nuts. It’ll take a couple attempts for people to realize that we’re serious, and we’ll need our partners to help relocate, but we’ve done it in the past and we’ll do it again. We need to make these conditions safe.”
Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin said Girard and Schmitt were “spot on” in their comments and said his firefighters spend a lot of time responding to non-licensed or facilities who call themselves extended-stay hotels.
In response to a question from Ward 1 Alderman Marshall Howden regarding the difference between hotel rooms and apartments, Martin said there are examples in the community of where hotels have been converted into apartments and it’s been positive for both the property owner and those who are living in the properties.
Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said her department runs inspections between February and September, and it’s either a yes or no for a health permit for a facility. She said they have found facilities which had their health permit, but did not have a valid business license. She said working together makes the situation better for all involved.
“We also appreciate the opportunity for an enforcement type of action,” Marshall said. “We can revoke a health permit, but we can’t do much enforcement beyond that. To have the ability to plug into the enforcement avenue through your team would be incredibly beneficial so we don’t see these locations out of compliance. We’re talking about places that are not healthy, which have life/safety compliance issues.”
Branson Area Lodging Association Executive Director Laurie Hayes said they support the plan because their members sign a code of ethics to maintain quality locations and comply with city codes.
“Our industry does not want non-compliant facilities to ruin the reputation of the community to the 10.2 million tourists we get each year,” Hayes said. “Please encourage the enforcement of the existing ordinances on facilities that are non-compliant and cause blight on our community.”
The final speaker in support was House of Hope Director Tracy Banks , who spoke about the issues related to rehousing those displaced by the enforcement of the codes. She said her organization has worked with the Strafford Inn closed by the health department, where she said they had only seven hours to place 33 adults and 13 children. She also said they helped former residents of the Yacht Club find new housing.
“As House of Hope, we want to be there, and we understand the need to close some of the extended stays,” Banks said. “We have to figure out a way to have longer than seven hours. We did it, but we don’t want to do it again. Then second of all it comes with a price tag, and it comes with a price tag for all nonprofits.”
Banks said if her organization could have the same 10 day notice given to the business owner when the city is looking to revoke the business license and close the hotel or motel, they could begin intake information the next day.
“We will definitely take the 10 days,” Banks said.
Mayor Larry Milton called Banks and her team very important to the plan because city officials want to see those displaced through no fault of their own have an opportunity to find housing.
Ward I Alderman Clay Cooper asked Girard the length of time for the entire process from start to revocation of license. Girard responded it could be well over two months because many notifications requiring 10 business days, and the public hearing phase can take up to 30 days.
The aldermen were not called on to take action on the plan, however the board showed their support for the action, and city staff are beginning the steps to implement the Initiative.
“I am confident this board is very supportive,” Milton said. “We’re obviously going to hear from our critics, we’ll hear from some media, but I think that is to be expected. I feel really proud to be on the board and doing what’s right first.”
Citizens with concerns are encouraged to contact Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp at cstepp@bransonmo.gov.
