The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be on location for a blood drive in Forsyth on Monday, June 20.
The blood drive will take place at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1000 State Highway 76, from 1 to 6 p.m., according to a press release from the CBCO.
This June and July, CBCO blood donors have a chance to save lives right here in the Ozarks and make a big deal of their own, states the CBCO website. The organization, which is the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, will be running their “Let’s Save a Life” promotion for all donors who successfully give blood, plasma or platelets during the two months at any CBCO blood drive or donor center. Donors will receive an exclusive “Let’s Save A Life” blood drive T-shirt. They will also receive an automatic entry into a weekly mystery prize drawing and could win a mystery ‘Grand Prize’ worth $5,000.
Appointments are strongly encouraged for any blood drive but are not necessary. To schedule your appointment call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.
