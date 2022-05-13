One of the four people charged in the extreme abuse of a Stone County child has pleaded guilty and will be heading to state prison.
William Dalton McLendon pleaded guilty in Taney County court to one count of Abuse or Neglect of a Child causing Serious Emotional or Physical Injury without sexual contact. Judge Jeffrey Merrell sentenced McLendon to 12 years in state prison, with credit for 537 days served since his arrest in the case.
The plea was part of a deal with prosecutors. McLendon had been scheduled for a jury trial on May 10, 2022.
McLendon is the third of the quartet to be sentenced to prison after a guilty plea.
“This was a very serious crime and a child was substantially harmed,” Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I was pleased that Judge Merrell followed the plea agreement and gave the defendant a significant sentence.”
In March 2021, Richard Alan Hilliker pleaded guilty to two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child causing Serious Physical Injury, one with sexual conduct and one without, and was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections on both with the second five year sentence suspended by Judge David Cole.
The child’s mother, Dessa Barton, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of Abuse or Neglect of a Child with Serious Emotional or Physical Injury. She was sentenced in March 2022 to 12 years in state prison by Judge Cole.
The fourth defendant in the case, Katherine Kost, is scheduled for a mental health hearing in May in Taney County. She still faces seven criminal counts including Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Kidnapping.
The four were arrested after a 911 call to Stone County emergency services on Nov. 6, 2020, that a four-year-old child was in distress. Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby told Branson Tri-Lakes News at the time when deputies arrived on the scene, the boy was unable to breathe or maintain a heartbeat on his own. The child was flown to Kansas City children’s hospital where he was diagnosed with Traumatic Brain Trauma and found to weigh only 25 pounds.
Investigators found the boy had been kept outside in a locked crate, sometimes overnight. Barton had tried to claim the child’s injuries were self-inflicted, but staff at Cox South Hospital who initially evaluated the child said the injuries could not have happened as reported by Barton.
Investigators also found a bowl and spoon under the crate, and children’s clothing and shoes on the ground next to the crate.
A lock was also found in the home on the outside of the bathroom door, and evidence was presented in court showing the child was locked in the bathroom for extended periods of time.
