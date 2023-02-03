The Branson and the Hollister Chambers of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting event at Branson Meadows for a flooring store opening their storefront to the public.
The ceremony for Getting Floor’d took place on Friday, Jan. 20.
“We’ve been in the community since March of 2021,” Co-Owner Alex Williams said. “We’re a small veteran owned and family operated business who can do everything from a closet in your home to a full business operation.”
The company strives to provide customer service on a level higher than their competitors, including making sure the customer is happy with every part of the process.
“We’ll take samples of the carpet to the customer’s actual home so they can see what it looks like compared to the light in their home,” Williams said. “A piece of carpet that looks like it would work while under fluorescent lights in our showroom will look different in a house under sunlight. We want to make sure a customer gets exactly what they’re picturing in their mind.”
He added their team of experts will also help customers with the “little things” about carpet installation, including the texture and feel.
Williams is a Captain in the Missouri Guard who returned last year from a deployment to Kuwait. Last year, he nominated his co-worker and Getting Floor’d CEO James Brison for the Above and Beyond Award from National Guard and Reserve by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve for his support of members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Williams said they give a discount to members of the military, but they also extend the discount to first responders.
The store is located on the east side of the Branson Meadows, at 4410 Gretna Road. The retail location is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information about their selection and installation services can be found at gettingfloord.com.
