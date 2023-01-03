Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law.
Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having the requirement waived during the last three years because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Over the past three years, waivers and special circumstances allowed more Missourians than ever to qualify for public assistance benefits,” Department of Social Services Acting Director Robert J. Knodell said in a statement. “Anyone who gets MO HealthNet will need to keep an eye out for an official letter from the Family Support Division and complete any steps required to keep their healthcare coverage. We cannot stress enough how imperative it is to make sure your address is up to date before April 1 so you can get these important updates.”
The change means at some point between May 2023 and April 2024, an annual renewal must be filled out by anyone in the program. Most of the time the renewal will be done at the end of the coverage period, and those in the program need to watch their mail for a letter about renewal steps if they are still eligible for coverage.
“There are a lot of Missourians who qualified for Medicaid coverage for the first time during the Public Health Emergency or through Adult Expansion who have never had to complete an annual renewal before,” Family Support Division Director Kim Evans said. “We want to ensure that everyone who is still eligible for healthcare coverage through MO HealthNet can keep that coverage, and we are committed to doing everything we can to make sure participants understand how this process works and what is required of them.”
The Missouri Family Support Division will send the information of any Missourians who are no longer eligible for MO HealthNet to the federal Health Care Marketplace for alternative health care options.
More information about the program and eligibility details can be found at dss.mo.gov.
