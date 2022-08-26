A Lieutenant with the Branson Police Department has assigned himself to a new beat: retirement.
Lt. Michael Hoag is retiring after 23 years of service to the department and the city of Branson.
“Lt. Mike Hoag leaves big shoes to fill,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Operationally he managed large portions of the organization. Working his way through the organization over 23 years positioned him to be our go-to lieutenant in many areas. Mike was loyal to the community and the department and maintained high expectations of his officers and staff. I wish him all the best as he transitions to a new career outside law enforcement.“
Hoag joined the Branson Police Department after serving five years in the U.S. Army. He began as a patrol officer and was promoted through the ranks to Lieutenant in 2016 as a Patrol Commander. He has served as a SWAT Operator, SWAT Commander, Firearms and Taser Instructor, Field Operations Division Commander, and Criminal Investigations Division Commander.
He is a graduate of the Missouri Police Chiefs Association Command College. He graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University in 2021.
