The only charitable pharmacy in the state of Missouri is opening soon in Branson.
My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy (NCP) will officially open their doors in January to serve residents of the Branson region who are unable to access medications due to insurance or income issues. The creation of the pharmacy was generated by people who helped grow the regional charitable medical service Faith Community Health.
“The presence of a charitable pharmacy in the region will have a major impact on the health and wellness of patients,” NCP Board Chair Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney said in a statement. “Research in this field shows that for those that have access to medication, not only do they have better measurable health outcomes, like lower blood pressure, blood sugar, or cholesterol, but they are also less likely to go to the hospital or to have a heart attack or stroke. Our goal is to provide our neighbors with the ability to take their medications as they are prescribed and work together to keep them well.”
The pharmacy will work with residents to fill prescriptions for chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, mental health issues, or breathing problems. Patients who qualify for the pharmacy’s program will pay a monthly administrative fee, but will not have to pay for the individual prescriptions.
“We do not charge for the medication, rather the monthly fee only covers a portion of our work to make medications available,” Dr. Lyons-Burney said. “This is a simple system that we have had in place when the pharmacy was a medication room at Faith Community Health. We have relationships with pharmaceutical companies as well as other charitable medication distributors. We are able to obtain the medications for little or no cost. The majority of the charitable pharmacy’s expenses are in operations.”
The pharmacy will be overseen by Dr. Henry Irvin, serving as both Executive Director and the Pharmacist in Charge. Irvin has served in leadership positions with Walgreens and also Faith Community Health. Burney said she was confident Irvin is the person to build the facility to support the community’s growing needs in the pharmacological area.
“Everyone has seen the cost of medication rise, often making it impossible for people to control their chronic conditions or treat a simple infection,” Dr. Irvin said. “The lack of access to medications leads to disease complications and unwanted hospitalizations. Our ability to provide a resource for medications and disease management information in our community is a huge step forward in keeping our neighbors healthy.”
The new pharmacy will be located at 1232 Branson Hills Parkway, next to the facility currently under renovations to house the new location for Faith Community Health. FCH will move from their current 610 S. 6th Street, Branson, location to the new facility in early 2023. The two charitable organizations will be working together.
“Our partnership with My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy will have a ripple effect throughout the Ozark’s community,” Kyle David, Executive Director of Faith Community Health said. “The pharmacy will work with patients who qualify for services at the clinic, but is able to service patients who may have seen a provider outside of the clinic. By caring for all who qualify, NCP is a values-aligned partner to our clinic.”
The pharmacy, considered a private pharmacy, will not bill insurance. The pharmacy will also not fill prescriptions for narcotics or pain medications, but they will work with providers to help in pain management. The pharmacy will dispense some over-the-counter pain medications like aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen available without a prescription.
Details about the launch of the pharmacy can be found at myneighborscharitablepharmacy.org.
