Law enforcement officials across the region and a few from out of state joined together for a parade of vehicles on Thursday evening, June 15, on the promenade of Branson Landing. Following the parade, several law enforcement officials parked near the fountain and met with members of the general public. Branson Police Department K9 Officer Rico posed for photos with kids.
2023 Law Enforcement Week Parade of Lights
- Photos and Story by Jason Wert
