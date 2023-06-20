2023 National Law Enforcement Week Light Parade .jpg

Law enforcement officials across the region and a few from out of state joined together for a parade of vehicles on Thursday evening, June 15, on the promenade of Branson Landing. Following the parade, several law enforcement officials parked near the fountain and met with members of the general public. Branson Police Department K9 Officer Rico posed for photos with kids.

2023 Light Parade Highway Patrol Motorcycles.jpg
2023 Light Parade Branson Police.jpg
2023 Light Parade Group of Cars.jpg
2023 Light Parade Branson West.jpg
2023 Light Parade Taney County.jpg
2023 Light Parade Stone County 2.jpg
2023 Light Parade Stone County 1.jpg
2023 Light Parade Indian Point.jpg
2023 Light Parade Antique Florida State Patrol.jpg
2023 Light Parade Boone County.jpg
2023 Light Parade Harrison.jpg
2023 Light Parade Smokey and the Bandit Style Car.jpg
2023 Light Parade Christian County Sheriff.jpg
2023 Light Parade Nixa Police.jpg
Missouri State Highway Patrol Blue Car.jpg
Missouri State Highway Patrol White SUV.jpg
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV.jpg
Greene County Sheriff 2023 Light Parade.jpg
Battlefield Police 2023 Light Parade.jpg
Police Car Light Parade 2023.jpg
Police Hummer.jpg
Light Parade Long Distance Shot 2023.jpg
Girl on Police Motorcycle.jpg
Branson West Officer and public.jpg

